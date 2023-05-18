Former Google CEO warns Congress over China’s military use of AI





(Bloomberg) — China’s use of artificial intelligence in warfare is ringing alarm bells everywhere from Silicon Valley to the Pentagon.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is among those who have voiced concerns, as he told a House hearing on China Wednesday night that his efforts will focus on accelerating the adoption of AI by the U.S. defense agency. testified as responsible for

The Schmitz Special Competition Research Project argues in a new report this month that the United States needs to redesign its military to meet threats.

According to the report, China continues to amass a wide range of advanced capabilities designed specifically to counter U.S. traditional methods of warfare. The document describes China’s 30-year effort to study US combat operations with the aim of defeating China’s military might with the help of AI. He argues that the military’s ability to use AI faster than its opponents is key to its strength.

One of the report’s authors, Ilvar Bajraktari, told Bloomberg News that the purpose of the report is to highlight the urgency of accelerating efforts to develop an AI-powered U.S. military. He said he would tell the people. But such efforts raise concerns of an AI arms race that could ultimately exacerbate the conflict between the US and China.

In a House hearing, Mr. Schmidt warned that China is investing far more in AI for defense than the United States, in addition to civil-military fusion, in which Chinese commercial firms work closely with the military. He warned that while the US has been slightly ahead in key areas such as AI and quantum computing for several years, there is good reason to think more people are working on strategic AI.

Despite promises by some US tech giants, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, that US military leaders will never get to autonomous artificial intelligence, It calls for a moratorium on developing artificial intelligence for military use, citing growing ethical concerns about its dangerous potential. Weapons choose their own human targets.

This raises concerns about civilian uses of AI, including some tech executives developing new products that can provide compelling answers to questions and spread disinformation and deepfake images. consistent with the increase.

Still, many officials in the Pentagon and Congress have argued that the United States risks losing a potential future conflict with China if it doesn’t develop powerful AI-powered weapons quickly.

Since 2017, when China unveiled plans to become a world leader by 2030, U.S. defense officials have been watching China’s ambitions in artificial intelligence with particular vigilance. In 2019, China launched a new military initiative that would incorporate AI into every part of war operations. The Department of Defense launched its own effort in 2017 to develop and deploy AI for combat scenarios.

U.S. defense experts fear that AI-assisted attacks on satellites and nuclear structures in space may cross a dead line, a risk of rapid escalation given the current hostilities. fears it is still uninvestigated by the United States and China.

Gregory Allen, who resigned last year as Director of Strategy and Policy at the Defense Department’s Joint Center for Artificial Intelligence, a role that included efforts to accelerate the deployment of AI in the U.S. military, said U.S. defense officials wanted him to He recalled multiple attempts to maintain a so-called military force. His AI Risk Reduction Dialogue with Chinese Officials. He said that any aid efforts had failed.

Allen said China has rejected all offers of dialogue on military AI, citing a breakdown in military diplomacy between the two countries. It’s a really tragic situation.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, did not directly comment on China’s allegations that it rejected a bilateral US offer to discuss military AI, but said that China has taken steps to prevent AI-related risks and challenges. He said he takes the need for management very seriously and is actively working on it. Promote international governance of AI.

He said China had submitted a document to the United Nations forum proposing to regulate the military use of AI in 2021 and encourage responsible development, and that all governments should take steps to address the risks posed by the military use of AI. He said he was ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with relevant parties.

In an attempt to curb China’s AI ambitions, the Biden administration in October imposed export controls aimed at blocking the sale of high-end chips to companies operating in China, including the military. The White House is also working on measures that would require a review of foreign investment in certain industries, particularly emerging technologies such as AI and quantum computing. The Pentagon is asking for $1.8 billion in the 2024 budget for AI, up from past years.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said in a statement that such funding will likely increase over time as we effectively incorporate this technology into the way our country operates.

Artificial intelligence is one of the cutting-edge technologies of our time, so it’s no surprise China wants to advance and use it, she said. He added that the Pentagon is ensuring the U.S. continues to gain the upper hand by incorporating AI into more aspects of the mission, including battlespace awareness, cyber, reconnaissance, logistics and force support. . The United States is committed to responsible use, she said.

weak promise

Such ambitions and investments in autonomous warfare include the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, an influential coalition of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and more than 180 affiliates, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. of civil society groups on alert. The coalition advocates for new international legislation on the autonomy of weapons systems and accuses the United States of so far weak ethical commitments to the responsible military use of AI.

No one is more convinced than Hicks that the U.S. has the upper hand in the military AI race. Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Communist Party of China, told Bloomberg that the U.S. is on par with China on AI, which will determine geopolitical dominance this century. He said it was an important technology with potential. He wants to cut off the flow of US capital to Chinese AI companies.

The Australian Institute for Strategic Policy, a national security-focused think tank, declared in March that China had the edge in 37 of 44 key technologies, including artificial intelligence. The report considered the United States to be leading in natural language processing, but found China to lead in AI algorithms and machine learning, including neural networks and deep learning.

In the midst of fierce competition, some in Silicon Valley do not accept the term AI arms race. Research scientist Sarah Schoker, who leads OpenAI’s geopolitical policy research team, said at a summit on modern conflict at Vanderbilt University this month that the term erroneously conflates economic competition with defense and international security. He said he was concerned that it could incite panic and fear.

Bajrakthari argues that concerns over military use of AI are prescient. But he said competition from China will not go away.

It will be long, exhausting, and possibly existential, he said.

