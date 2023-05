RTIH now has the largest retail technology story on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Croatia’s Studenak Partners with Infobip for Conversational Tools to Increase Customer Engagement

Croatian grocery retailer Studenac partnered with Infobip to design and implement a solution for customer conversations.

The aim is to improve customer engagement by allowing people to communicate with Studenak using platforms such as WhatsApp.

“We are very pleased to work with Infobip to accelerate the journey of increasing customer satisfaction with Croatia’s first project of its kind,” said Mischa Secuk, President of the Board of Management of Studenak.

Through the hard work of our team, we have already achieved the top position in terms of the number of stores, but it is not yet completed. Through these efforts, the company aims to leverage digital technologies to continue to grow and to become one of the top three Croatian retailers in terms of sales and market share of over 10% in the next three years.

Cyncly welcomes new CRO and COO, strengthens executive team

Cyncly announces changes to its executive team as it looks to expand and execute on its growth plans.

Matthew Blosl has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and James Hamilton has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Cyncly embarks on an ambitious multi-year plan to extend its leadership in software and content solutions for the home improvement industry and is excited to strengthen its leadership team, said CEO David Tombre .

With experienced leaders in place to scale and execute our plans, we confidently build a customer-first strategy and offer a broader range of integrated solutions to support our customers’ success can.

CARTO helps Asda understand key factors for choosing a parcel location service site

Doorda was selected as a geospatial data partner by CARTO, a cloud native location intelligence platform.

The latter incorporates Doordas UK geodemographic data into its Data Observatory service.

CARTO CEO Luis Sanz said: Doorda has a wealth of detailed data and can be easily integrated into your data platform.

Giving your customers access to third-party data sets, not just technology, greatly increases their relevance, engagement, and stickiness.

5 retail tech questions for Rory O'Connor, CEO of e-commerce shipping management company Scurri

RTIH asks leading players in the retail technology industry for their thoughts on the space and throws random questions to get their attention. This time, we ask his CEO of Scurri, Rory OConnor, his five questions.

you have been hired!Snappy Group appoints Brad Jones as new marketing chief

Snappy Group, a technology company focused on the Q-commerce convenience grocery sector, has announced the appointment of Brad Jones as its chief marketing officer.

After three and a half years at Company Shops Group, a UK food and household goods redistributor, he joined the company, home of delivery app Snappy Shopper, where he became Chief Growth Officer Dan – Reports directly to Calvert.

