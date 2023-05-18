Montana Becomes First State to Enact Outright TikTok Ban





Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed a bill banning TikTok in Montana, making it the first state in the United States to outright ban social media apps amid skepticism from lawmakers.

The Montana ban would be the most restrictive U.S. action against Chinese tech-owned TikTok. It is expected to enter into force on January 1, 2024 and will be challenged in court.

“Today, the state of Montana will take more decisive steps than any other state to protect the personal data and sensitive personal information of Montana residents from being collected by the Chinese Communist Party,” Gianforte said in a statement.

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns that TikTok could pose a potential threat to national security, including the possibility that the app could be used by the Chinese government to spy on US citizens. It also includes gender. A growing number of red states have issued bans on TikTok on government-issued devices.

Montana’s bill was introduced by the Republican-controlled state legislature in February, sparked months of national debate, and passed easily in the House of Representatives last month. But cybersecurity experts say the ban could be difficult to enforce.

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Overwetter said the law violates people’s First Amendment rights and is illegal.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Overvetter said, “As we continue our work to protect the rights of our users inside and outside Montana, we can continue to use TikTok to express ourselves, earn a living and find community. I want to reassure the people of Montana,” he said. .

DeSantis Foreign Ownership Bill: Despite Chinese Discrimination Concerns, DeSantis Signs Crackdown on Foreign Ownership

Montana bans TikTok altogether

New Montana law bans TikTok downloads statewide and fines “organizations” $10,000 per day for every time an individual in the state visits the social media platform or downloads the app. will be imposed. Penalties do not apply to users.

The move follows Gianforte’s ban on the use of the app on government-owned devices in late December. The governor said Tiktok poses a “substantial risk” to sensitive state data.

Gianforte announced Wednesday that he will ban the use of all social media applications, including WeChat and Telegram Messenger, associated with foreign enemies, at state-owned facilities and businesses in Montana.

Opponents, however, argue that state residents can get around the ban by using virtual private networks — services that create online encryption to make Internet users safer and more anonymous.

TikTok Congressional Hearings: Lawmakers say TikTok’s public hearings have demonstrated security concerns.But TikToker Targets Criticism in Congress

TikTok ban criticized as unconstitutional

The Montana American Civil Liberties Union and the Trade Coalition Net Choice argued that the Montana law was unconstitutional.

“With this ban, Gov. Gianforte and the Montana legislature will be forced to use apps to express themselves, gather information, and run small businesses in the name of anti-Chinese sentiment. It trampled on free speech,” said policy director Keegan Medrano. The Montana ACLU said in a statement:

In March, Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky blocked a bill to ban TikTok nationwide. Paul said the bill would violate the constitution and anger voters who use the app.

Montana officials are also expected to face criticism from TikTok users and advocacy groups.

The social media app has gained immense popularity worldwide and is seen as a competitive threat to other US tech giants such as Meta. In 2020, TikTok surpassed his 2 billion mobile his downloads worldwide.

Florida TIKTOK Ban: All Florida Universities Banned From Popular Social Media App TikTok

Contributors: Sarah Herveshubishi and Ella Lee, USA TODAY. Associated Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/05/17/tiktok-montana-ban-governor-greg-gianforte/70230240007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos