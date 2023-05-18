Montana becomes first U.S. state to ban TikTok





[1/2] In this illustration photo taken on November 8, 2019, a smartphone displays the TikTok logo while standing on the US flag. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed a bill banning Chinese-owned TikTok from operating in the state to protect residents from allegations of Chinese intelligence gathering. It became the first US state to ban the popular short-video app. .

Montana makes it illegal for the Google and Apple app stores to offer TikTok in the state, but does not impose any penalties on individuals using the app. The ban is set to go into effect on January 1, 2024, and will almost certainly face legal challenges.

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, did not respond to a Reuters question asking whether it was planning legal action.

Earlier, TikTok released a statement saying the new law “violates the First Amendment rights of Montana residents by illegally banning TikTok,” and “protects the rights of users inside and outside Montana.” I will continue to work hard,” he said.

TikTok, which has more than 150 million U.S. users, has faced growing calls from U.S. lawmakers and state officials to ban the app across the country, fearing the potential influence of the Chinese government over the platform.

The app is hugely popular with teens. According to the Pew Research Center, 67% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 use his TikTok, and 16% of all teens say they use the app almost all the time. doing. TikTok said the “majority” of its users are over the age of 18.

In March, a congressional committee questioned TikTok CEO Zhou Zhi Chu over whether the Chinese government could access user data and influence what Americans see on the app. But calls to ban TikTok nationwide or give the Biden administration new powers to police or ban TikTok have not progressed in Congress.

Gianforte, a Republican, said the bill would further the “shared priority of protecting the people of Montana from CCP surveillance.”

TikTok has repeatedly denied that it has shared data with the Chinese government and has said it would not do so if asked.

Freedom of speech ‘trampled’

The state of Montana, with a population of just over one million, said TikTok could be fined for each violation and could face an additional fine of $10,000 per day for violating the ban. .

The short video app is available for download in the app stores of Apple (AAPL.O) and Google devices. Apple and Alphabet Inc’s Google could also be fined $10,000 per day per offense if they violate the ban.

Apple and Google did not respond to requests for comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) condemned the law as “unconstitutional” and said it would go into effect on January 1 unless the courts acted.

With this ban, Gov. Gianforte and the Montana legislature have made it possible for hundreds of thousands of Montanas who use the app to express themselves, gather information, and run small businesses in the name of anti-Chinese sentiment. Keegan Medrano, policy director for the ACLU in Montana, who trampled freedom, said in a statement:

Former President Donald Trump’s attempt to ban new downloads of TikTok and WeChat in 2020 with a Department of Commerce order was blocked by multiple courts and never took effect.

Free speech allies on TikTok include several Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and First Amendment groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union.

Karl Szabo, general counsel for trade group NetChoice, also criticized the new law. “Government must not interfere with our ability to access constitutionally protected speech, whether in newspapers, websites, or via apps,” he said in a statement. It disregards due process and free speech.”

Mr. Gianforte had tried to persuade the state legislature to extend the ban to other social media applications that provide specific data to foreign adversaries, but he was unable to collect personal information and data about state governments and use them to target foreign adversaries. It also banned the use of all social media applications offered to people. – issued device.

TikTok is working on an effort called “Project Texas” to create a standalone entity that stores user data in the US on servers operated by US tech company Oracle (ORCL.N).

Reporting by David Shepardson.Editing: Leslie Adler

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/montana-governor-signs-bill-banning-tiktok-state-2023-05-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos