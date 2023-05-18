Pixel Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Google vs Samsung foldable phones comparison





it’s official. After months of rumors, Google unveiled its first foldable phone at its developer conference last Wednesday, the latest sign the tech giant seems to be getting serious about its hardware business. .

Featuring a book-style design, the Pixel Fold starts at $1,799, the same price as its biggest rival, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone. In the international market, it will also compete with rival products from Chinese mobile phone makers such as Huawei’s Mate X3 and Oppo’s Find N2. Despite product growth, foldable smartphones still make up a small segment of the overall smartphone category (estimated at 1.2% according to IDC). According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung will dominate the market with Z-Fold phones in the first half of 2022, capturing 62% of the market.

display and design

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Pixel Fold transforms from a phone when closed to a tablet when opened. The inner display is in the form of a 7.6-inch OLED panel, while the cover display is a high-definition 5.8-inch display. Compared to the Z Fold 4, the Pixel Fold appears to be a more pocket-friendly device. That’s because the Pixel Fold is short (just over half an inch) and doesn’t stick out much. That said, the Pixel Fold is heavier (about 20 grams) and nearly half an inch wider. With the wider display, Google aims to provide an experience on par with a regular phone, even on a short phone, when using the cover display. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a narrower external display in comparison, which can be a bit awkward to use in phone mode, but starting with the 2021 Galaxy Z Fold 3, it’s wider.

05:10 camera

Like the Z Fold 4, the Pixel Fold has a total of 5 cameras. There are three on the back, in the form of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. There is one on the front, a 9.5 megapixel camera. And finally, it has an 8-megapixel camera on the inner screen. For more on-paper comparisons to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, scroll down to the specs table below. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the most advanced camera system on Google’s flagship phone, as Google has had to make some compromises to accommodate the lean folding design (that credit goes to the thicker Pixel 7 Pro ).

battery

According to Google, the company’s Pixel Fold is powered by a 4,821mAh battery, which can last more than 24 hours based on the median battery usage profile of Pixel users. Specifically, Google says that internal testing found about 33 hours of battery life using default settings. Of course, this is just a desk theory. We recommend reading our Pixel Fold review to see if that’s actually the case. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by a 4,400mAh battery, which CNET’s review says has about a full day of battery life.

Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pixel FoldGalaxy Z Fold 4 5G Display Size, Resolution Internal/Main: 7.6 inch OLED, 2,208 x 1,840 pixels, 1,450 nits, External: 5.8 inch. FHD+ (2,092 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz, 1,500 nits Internal: 7.6″ AMOLED (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) External: 6.2″ HD+ (2,316 x 904) Pixel Density External: 408 ppi; Internal: 380 ppi External: 402 pp; Internal: 374 ppi Dimensions (mm) Folded: H 139.7 x W 79.5 x D 12.1 (mm) Unfolded: H 139.7 x W 158.7 x D 5.8 (mm) Folded: 155.1 mm x 67.1 mm x 15.8 mm ( hinge) ~ 14.2 mm (sag); Unfolded: 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 mm Weight (oz, grams) 10 oz. 283g9.27 oz; 263g mobile software Android 13Android 12L camera Rear: 48MP (Main), 10.8MP (Ultra Wide), 10.8MP (Tele) Inside: 8MP 50MP (Main), 12MP (ultra wide), 10 – megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 8 megapixel (inside), 9.5 megapixel (front cover) 4 megapixel (under display), 10 megapixel (front cover) Video capture 4K4K processor Tensor G2Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 1RAM/Storage 12GB + 256GB/512GB (US, UK, Germany) 12GB + 256GB/512GB/1TB No expandable storage No Battery/Charger 4,821 mAh (30W wired charging, adapter sold separately) 4,400 mAh (Charger sold separately )Fingerprint Sensor SideSideConnector USB-CUSB-C No Headphone Jack No Special Features 5G (mmw/Sub6), IPX8, 5 Years Pixel Refresh, 5x Optical Zoom, 20x Digital Zoom, Dual SIM, Foldable Phone, 30 1x optical zoom, 30x spatial zoom, IPX8, 25 Watt fast charging (no inbox charger) Price $1,799 (12GB + 256GB)$1,799 (12 + 256GB)

