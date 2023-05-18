Q&A: Building Innovation Practices in a Post-SVB Marketplace





David Sabow (Julia Midkiff/PitchBook News) Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, regional banks and the World Bank alike are vying for high-tech customers around the world.

One such competitor is HSBC. Founded more than 150 years ago after acquiring SVB’s UK arm for £1 (about $1.25), the UK-headquartered bank set out to establish a dedicated banking operation focused on the innovation economy. , has been headhunting human resources from defunct financial institutions.

We spoke with former SVB executive David Sabou, now head of HSBC’s technology and healthcare business, about how the bank is building its technology business and the opportunities it sees in today’s market.

PitchBook: How do you build your technical proposition to differentiate HSBC from your competitors?

Sabow: Our goal is to create a unique value proposition for our clients rather than replicating what is already being done.

We will continue to focus on providing comprehensive services to the innovation ecosystem. We want to expand our already existing venture debt practice for HSBC in the US into our venture banking practice for early and late stage companies. This includes cash management, unique lending features, and more. We also brought in many talents with real sub-sector expertise in areas such as biotechnology, enterprise software and fintech.

It is also the international dimension that we are trying to differentiate. In the last ten years, far earlier than when I started my career, companies are thinking more than ever about international markets and his chain of customer supply. Well, we don’t want to limit ourselves to this. Because we’re going to have a great business centered in either the UK or the US, for example. But it’s a big part of how entrepreneurs and founders do things. thinking about it This is a big part of how investors think about deploying their capital. Many funds tend to have a very global mindset, not only large venture funds like Platinum, but even mid-sized innovation funds.

What do startups and VCs want from banks and lenders?

Building a startup is inherently an already risky value proposition. Banking doesn’t have to be part of your risky value proposition. Of course, given recent events, financial stability, size, size, and fortified balance sheets, it’s a really important factor for any banking relationship.

Now, if you, as a bank, are only there for trading when the company scales up and de-risks, that’s fine and some financial institutions do. But I believe the most important relationships are shaped by the strategic added value you can bring, rather than your transaction or basic funding needs.

Being able to leverage your network to refer companies to customers, investors, or colleagues who can offer advice can make a big difference. I think the institutions that do it well will be the most successful in the future.

How do you keep up with the increasing competition in the technology business?

Competition is good. I really don’t think he should be the only dominant provider. There are billions of uninvested capital in the global venture ecosystem, most of which has been raised in the last three years. That capital may not be deployed tomorrow, but if you look three to five years from now, it will definitely be deployed in the enterprise. In addition to supporting existing companies, setting up new companies is also a huge market and requires many healthy partners to support it.

What I think will probably be different in this environment going forward is that I think there will be many new baking partners for these companies, especially as they scale. They will want several different institutions to service different aspects of their financial needs. Doing so creates opportunities for numerous agencies to support a variety of companies. Of course, we’ll try to develop something that’s very unique and adds a different value proposition, but I think it’s a big enough market for a few healthy players to thrive and Frankly, I think the market needs it.

How do you see the future of the venture debt market?

It’s kind of interesting. We are seeing a slowdown in the speed and size of the venture debt rounds being rolled out. In some ways, this is almost counterintuitive. Because you’d think it would actually require more to find a non-dilutive source of capital, especially given the compression in valuations that will be noticeable in later rounds.

Given the volatility of the market, entrepreneurs and board members who advise entrepreneurs are taking their capital structure seriously and not just worrying about the runway, but I think we are trying to make it a capital structure. Make them optional.

In the long term, I believe that finding venture debt solutions and creative financing solutions to build equity capital will continue to be a very important part of how we fund innovation around the world. I know But in some ways, resetting or pausing the rate of deployment of venture bonds is ultimately healthy for the ecosystem, and I certainly think it’s appropriate given some of the volatility we’re seeing right now. increase. .

