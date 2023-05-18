The TCT Awards 2023 finalists include groundbreaking innovative developments!





The TCT Awards is a premier annual celebration that recognizes the best innovations and applications in 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies worldwide.

This allows the industry to appreciate how far we have come both in terms of technological innovation and the application of these technologies in a wide range of industry sectors, including medical, automotive, consumer products, industrial products and the creative arts. , can be truly evaluated. .

Sponsored by HP, this year’s TCT Awards received 140 high-quality entries across 11 categories. An independent panel of over 20 industry experts from around the world employs a rigorous judging process that considers both the uniqueness and impact of innovations. , and how the use of AM technology has enhanced the project in areas such as cost and time savings, fitness for purpose, social, environmental, educational, and business impact.

The best use cases for innovative technology are collaborative projects, and the TCT Awards recognize project partners, from designers and engineers to technology providers.

This year’s TCT Awards finalists include an incredible group of world-renowned companies such as Microsoft, European Space Agency, Marvel Studios, Swarovski and Boston Scientific.

See the TCT Awards 2023 finalists here.

Winners will be announced at the TCT Awards Ceremony on June 7, 2023 at the National Conference Center in Birmingham, UK. This will be an exciting night of celebration. A great networking opportunity with over 250 industry professionals sharing their industry pride.

TCT is delighted to have Formula One sporting legend Johnny Herbert as host for this year’s TCT Awards.

Throughout his impressive F1 career, Johnny has been at the forefront of the sport, testing himself against true greats such as Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell. Involved in all kinds of motor racing, Johnny was particularly successful at Le Mans 24. He won the title in 1991 with the Awards.

Today, Johnny is retired from Grand Prix racing and continues to promote the sport. During his 11 years, he was a regular contributor to Sky Sports F1, providing regular post-race analysis and even appearing on a program dedicated to F1.

The TCT Awards are proud to be supported by an amazing group of sponsors from across the industry. The support from the industry, from his Gold Sponsor HP to sponsors in categories like Nano Dimension, Revopoint, Metrom, 3D Micro Print, Jeol and Polygonica, shows just how welcome these awards are. I’m here.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.tctawards.com.

