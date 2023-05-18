Google requires users to stay long term every 24 months, otherwise The Register





Google has announced an update to the search and advertising giant’s “inactivity policy,” which will delete accounts and their data if users don’t use their accounts for web searches at least once every two years.

The web industry justifies this change because owners of accounts that haven’t been accessed in two years are less likely to employ two-factor authentication or update their passwords.

“According to our internal analysis, abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have two-factor authentication set up than active accounts, which means these accounts are often vulnerable. , once an account is compromised, it can be used for everything from identity theft, “leading to vectors for unwanted content such as spam, and even malicious content,” said a Google product manager. Ruth Crichelli writes:

This policy change doesn’t just affect Gmail accounts you set up years ago to get a free trial subscription and then forgot about. This applies across Google services, including workspaces. Corporate and educational accounts won’t be deleted, but personal users of Google’s cloud productivity suite and photo storage his locker should be careful. The latter may require special attention. With billions of his Android devices backing up their photos to Google’s cloud, there’s a chance that the photo of the dead droid in the bottom drawer will be deleted from his Ghi cloud.

Fortunately, Google’s measurement of an “active” account is one instance of any of the following activities performed at any point in time over a two-year period:

Read and send e-mail. Using Google Drive; Watching YouTube videos; Download the app from the Google Play store. Using Google Search; Signing in to third-party apps or services using “Sign in with Google”

Google will begin implementing this policy for accounts that are created but not used.

From December 2023 onwards, other inactive accounts will also come to the fore, when users of dormant accounts will be asked to provide “multiple You will receive a notification of

The Register believes security isn’t the only thing at stake here. Google intends to encourage holders to submit a sliver of data that can be leveraged in a variety of ways by encouraging another login to rarely used accounts. Also consider that Google is currently in cost-cutting mode and has made no secret of its desire to reduce the cost of operating its data center infrastructure.

At least the inactivity policy doesn’t mean that Google will discontinue any product. The chocolate factory is notorious for discontinuing products if they fail to reach a huge audience or meet their data collection goals.

