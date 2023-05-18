Campus Career Center, Financial Literacy Lessons by Alumni





Budgeting, banking, and other areas of personal finance are far less stressful for those in well-paying jobs, but college financial literacy programs offer the opportunity to earn a healthier salary. I tend to focus more on working with what I have than on working with what I have.

Scripps University in Claremont, California bundles a salary negotiation workshop with its four-module financial literacy program. The workshop is led by career planning professionals trained to use the StartSmart curriculum endorsed and provided by the Association of Women’s Colleges of America, and staff members nominate graduates of women’s colleges to develop core financial literacy skills. teach the elements of

What it takes: Scripps program patron and former board chair Linda Davis-Taylor believes in the power of financial literacy to transform lives, and also the power of women to share that information with other women. Yes, says Gretchen Maldonado. She is interim director of the Laspa Center for Leadership at the university. The Center’s staff collaborated with Career Her Planning and Resources to develop and manage the core modules.

Both men and women may be hesitant to ask for a higher salary, especially if they are fresh out of college. An early 2023 survey of 900 college seniors found that 52% were unwilling to negotiate their first salary offer, even if it was lower than expected.

The long-standing gender pay gap has further increased the need for salary negotiation skills. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median regular weekly earnings for women working full-time in wage and salary jobs was $996 in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $1,186, 84 percent of what men earn. rice field.

We need to believe in ourselves, says Maldonado. Sharing money wisdom with others builds confidence in both educators and learners.

At our university, we place a great deal of emphasis on community and connection, and student-to-alumni connections, she added.

How it works: Financial literacy sessions offered each fall and spring since the program began in spring 2019 are led by Scripps alumni and are attended by all current Claremont College students and community members can. Initially taught in person by local alumni, in 2020 sessions moved to Zoom. This has been a positive outcome, allowing graduates to volunteer regardless of where they live.

Curriculum is provided to facilitators, who receive an honorarium of $150 for leading a module or $100 for co-facilitating, but graduates must be familiar with the subject matter, Maldonado said. says. We don’t just expose it to anyone. Many of them work in financial services, but the program allows them to volunteer in any field, regardless of degree.

The 1 hour module covers:

Basic budgeting (savings and investment benefits, setting financial goals, etc.) Payroll and taxes (estimating net income, employment benefits, federal income tax, etc.) Banking, credit, loans (bank account fundamentals, credit history, etc.) fixed vs. fixed assets) floating rate etc.) investments (the role of personal values ​​in long term investments, retirement options, stocks, bonds, mutual funds etc.)

The Salary Negotiation Workshop, which already existed in the Career Center, was incorporated into the Financial Literacy Program at its launch. If students, especially graduating seniors, don’t think about how starting salaries in their first positions affect their career earnings, they’re missing a fundamental piece. says Maldonado.

Basics of Salary Negotiation: Workshop participants will not only gain confidence in negotiating, but will also identify and articulate their personal values, conduct objective market research, and set target salaries and benefits. You will also learn to benchmark welfare. Students are taught why they need to take over roles when their salary alone cannot cover their necessities, she added.

Participants will learn real-time on negotiation exercises, including how job ads with salary ranges can change the process and how finding solid salary information based on industry, role and company can help. Get coaching and feedback.

Maldonado says a lot of the hesitation seen in young women is that they’re “afraid of hearing, afraid of losing the offer.” She reminded students that if an employer goes so far as to offer you a position, they have invested heavily in you as an applicant. And to torpedo this would take a lot of time.

Students learn how to negotiate through discomfort and gain perspective for defining successful negotiations. Will my salary go up by 30%? Or have you insisted on what you think you are worth, whether you can figure it out or not? she explains. And maybe next time you will succeed. It goes without saying that asking questions professionally and politely, with clearly completed research, leaves a positive impression.

It’s important to help students establish realistic expectations while helping them believe in themselves. A lecturer might bring up recent research showing that what college graduates expect from their starting salaries may be much higher than the actual average. Students need perspective on the reality behind this rumor, Maldonado said.

Students seem to welcome the opportunity to learn. The idea of ​​having all the information needed to negotiate in 90 minutes is unrealistic, she explains. Students will appreciate knowing what’s on the table and what’s a reasonable question.

Campus Partnership Perspective: This workshop will be the first exposure to the Career Center for some students. In this regard, the partnership between the two divisions has allowed the Career Center to extend its reach into existing programming. Leadership and career development are like cousins, says Maldonado. It’s a matter of choice and fit, and how and why you want to put your energy and talents into a particular area.

She also joked that partnerships were easy because the departments were right next to each other and the career center director’s office was right behind her office wall.

Participation and Assessment: Department enrollments are only about 1,100 or 1,200, not many for any given activity. Maldonado said 11 had healthy grades, but 15 were overwhelmed, and there was still follow-through, he said. Never had a no-show. For unknown reasons, participants are more likely to be either he’s in first grade or he’s in fourth grade.

The program team evaluates the entire program each year and is currently collecting feedback on specific content. This summer, she says, she saw it as an opportunity to take a step back and see if the modules we had covered everything we needed. Also, is there anything that can be reduced? For example, is the banking module getting too involved in the weeds when it comes to checkbook balancing?

We are also considering building some advanced segments for graduates, such as the financial impact of buying a home or having children, based on facilitator feedback.

What others should know: As for other institutions that add to or adjust their financial literacy offerings, Maldonado advises graduates to keep an eye out. Don’t underestimate the expertise that may already exist within your alumni community. Consider this beneficial for both increased alumni engagement and increased student engagement.

