Former Google CEO says AI is ‘at the heart’ of US-China tech race





Google’s former chief executive told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) has become “at the center” of the technology race between the United States and China.

Eric Schmidt, Google’s CEO from 2001 to 2011, made comments during a House hearing on Wednesday, focusing on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). bottom.

“I think the China-US technology race is the defining moment of all competition,” Schmidt said. “Among them, artificial intelligence, AI, which many people are talking about right now, is at the center of this race.”

Elaborating on his point, Schmidt said, “China is currently devoting enormous resources to surpassing the United States and technology, especially AI.”

Gallagher says we need to remove ‘golden blinders’ and ‘open our eyes’ to China risks

Former Google CEO and Chairman and Chainlink Advisor Eric Schmidt will speak at Chainlink’s SmartCon 2022 Web3 conference on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Smart Contracts)

“I’m not going to talk about that tonight, but basically quantum cyber, AI, biology, computer science, new energy are also on the list, and they’re all strategic and they’re all under attack.” he said.

Mr. Schmidt said the U.S. was “still ahead” in the innovation race and that the world was “catching up.”

“First, we must invest in basic and applied science and technology research at the National Security Council and in AI, which you recently appointed me to chair,” said Schmidt. said Mr. “The race continues so fast that Congress must pass technology-focused legislation every year.”

Schmidt also said the H-1B visa issue needs to be addressed to support innovation in the country.

California legislators in Asian-American districts battle Chinese communist influence in education

A Chinese flag is hoisted in front of a crane at a construction site in a commercial district in Beijing, China, January 26, 2016. (Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon)

Wednesday’s hearing called for witness testimony outlining the “extensive scope of the Chinese Communist Party’s economic espionage in the United States.”

In January, the House China Committee voted overwhelmingly to approve the creation of a special committee on China to review strategic competition with China.

In a speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, experts warned against reports of a communist state in the United States. (Xinhua/Shen Hong via Getty Images)

“We have spent decades passing policies that welcome China into the global system,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in January. “In return, China has exported repression, aggression, and anti-Americanism. Today, China’s military and economic power is growing around the world at the expense of freedom and democracy.”

McCarthy said there was a bipartisan consensus that the era of trusting a “communist China” was over.

The House voted 365 to 65 to approve the commission.

