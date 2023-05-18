Google will soon delete millions of Gmail and YouTube accounts, 7 things to keep in mind





By Divya Bhati: Google recently announced a major update to their inactive account policy. According to a new policy, the tech giant will remove Google accounts that haven’t been used or signed in for at least two years. This recent decision is part of Google’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing user security and reducing the risks associated with maintaining inactive accounts.

Google said in a recent blog post that the new policy will take effect from December 2023 and will remove all content stored in such accounts, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, YouTube and Google Photos. said it would. This marks a big change from his previous Google announcement in 2020, which he said would only delete content stored in inactive accounts and not the accounts themselves. The updated policy underscores the company’s commitment to protecting the privacy and security of its vast user base.

Why Google Deletes Inactive Accounts

Google removes inactive accounts to protect users from security risks. The company explains that when accounts are inactive, they are not being used and are not being monitored for security threats, making them more likely to be compromised. Inactive accounts are also more likely to use old or reused passwords that may have been exposed in other data breaches.

“Even with these protections (security tools provided by Google), if an account has not been used for a long period of time, it is more likely to be compromised. and reused accounts.” Possibly compromised passwords, no two-factor authentication set up, and low number of user security checks ‘ explains Google.

According to Google’s internal analysis, abandoned accounts are far more vulnerable to cyberthreats than active accounts. Our analysis shows that inactive accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have two-factor authentication set up than active accounts, making them more likely targets for hackers. This exposes users to cybercrime such as identity theft, and may even turn these abandoned accounts into a vector for more malicious activity.

Therefore, Google helps protect users from these security risks by removing inactive accounts. “This policy applies only to personal Google accounts and does not affect accounts of organizations such as schools and businesses,” Google said.

Google will notify you before deleting your account

Google plans to gradually remove these accounts. Google says the earliest it will begin removing inactive accounts is December 2023. The first stage targets accounts that were created but never used again. Prior to deleting an account, Google will send multiple notices to the account’s email address and recovery email (if provided) for several months prior to deletion.

However, if you have an inactive Google Account, you can reactivate your account by logging in or by following the instructions in an email sent by Google. Google also lists specific actions that help users keep their accounts active. These include:

Read or send emails Use Google Drive Watch YouTube videos Download apps on the Google Play Store Use Google Search Use Sign in with Google to sign in to third-party apps or services

Additionally, if you have set up existing subscriptions through your Google account, for example Google One, news publications, apps, etc., Google will consider this account activity and will not delete your account.

— end —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-will-delete-millions-of-gmail-and-youtube-accounts-soon-7-things-to-keep-in-mind-2380552-2023-05-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos