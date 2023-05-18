Google, Gmail, Drive, Photos, YouTube accounts to be deleted on a large scale





Sign up for breaking news emails to get real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox for freeSign up for free breaking news emails

Google has announced a major update that may permanently remove inactive accounts after 2021.

This includes Gmail, Drive, and Photos accounts that haven’t been used or signed in for at least two years.

In a blog post announcing the update, Google said the new policy is primarily for security reasons, as older accounts are typically more vulnerable to threats such as spam, phishing scams and hijacking. rice field.

Our internal analysis shows that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have 2-Step Verification set up than active accounts.

This means that these accounts are often vulnerable and, once compromised, can be used for everything from identity theft to carrying unwanted or malicious content such as spam. there is.

This policy applies only to personal accounts and does not delete accounts associated with organizations such as schools or businesses.

The tech giant said the update will go into effect this week, but accounts won’t be deleted until December 2023.

Google said it will take a phased approach, starting with accounts that are created but never used again.

Prior to deleting an account, multiple notifications will be sent to both the account email address and recovery email (if provided) over the months leading up to the deletion.

Users can avoid being caught in a purge simply by reading an email sent to their account or watching a YouTube video while logged in.

Google hosts billions of user accounts, but doesn’t disclose how many of them are inactive.

This follows a similar announcement by Twitter, where CEO and owner Elon Musk recently introduced a similar policy of recycling usernames associated with accounts that have not been used in several years. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/google-delete-accounts-gmail-photos-b2340602.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos