Google’s Go Programming Language Commits to Opto-Telemetry The Register





The maintainers of Google’s open-source Go programming language (Golang) have reversed course, committing to implement software telemetry on an opt-in basis rather than enabling data collection by default and requiring developers to opt out Did.

This opt-out proposal was made in early February by Russ Cox, Head of Technology for Golang at Google, as a way to understand how Go code is being used and prioritize development and maintenance decisions related to the language. Suggested.

The idea was to log various events such as cache hits, feature usage, latency, etc. to a local file as programs in the Go toolchain run. The file consists of counter values ​​and function names, but it’s not the user data or identifiers that matter.

Meanwhile, the Go team operates a collection server that collects this data 10% of the time per week, without login by identifier, machine ID, location data, or IP address. However, although the IP address appears in his system for TCP connections, it is not included in telemetry reports.

The data in question, Cox said in his initial proposal, consists of answers to questions such as which parts of Go command calls use particular settings, operating systems, and modules. He argued that opting in to telemetry would have too few participants to collect meaningful data about the Go ecosystem.

However, many Go developers objected to telemetry being active by default, and made their concerns clear in hundreds of replies to Cox’s discussion post.

Different projects take different positions on whether telemetry should be disabled by default (opt-in) or active by default (opt-out). For example, Homebrew, the open source macOS package manager, collects analytics data by default.

Similarly, Microsoft Visual Studio Code implements telemetry by default, and users must opt ​​out if they don’t want to participate. Rust, on the other hand, decided to remove telemetry in 2019.

It didn’t help the Golang community that the language came from Google, an advertising platform with accoutrements. Chocolate Factory has consistently opposed opt-in data collection. For example, to opt out of Google’s mapping of Wi-Fi access points, you need to rename your Wi-Fi SSID. And it continues to promote a definition of privacy that is biased towards the use of data rather than the denial of data.

As one discussion participant said: “I don’t think ‘I trust the Go development team’ is a long-term guarantee. Google is still a faceless behemoth despite being a collection of diverse interests and motivations. To everyone on the team, for no good reason, or bad reason, all the time.”

“The fact that the Go development team has taken no steps to move away from Google funding and complete reliance on Google services is proof that the development team trusts their managers. We don’t share that trust, and I think the team will do well.” was helpful in investigating ”

It also didn’t help that it was minimized from showing comments against telemetry without permission.

About a month after the issue went viral, Cox presented an opt-in proposal that was finally accepted on April 12.

“Even with tens of thousands of users opting in, we have good reason to believe that we should be able to get useful data,” Cox said in the amendment. “It’s not as complete as an opt-out system, but it should work well enough.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/05/17/googles_go_data_collection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos