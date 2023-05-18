Which is the best big screen foldable?





Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold aims to make a splash in the U.S. foldable market, but it’s likely to be flawed as a first-generation product. With a 5.8-inch cover screen, it feels like a regular cell phone and when unfolded he has a 7.6-inch workspace. Plus, it comes with standard Android 13.

Pros Wider cover display Stock Android 13 experience Fully adjustable hinge Cons First generation products tend to have issues Outdated SoC Hefty price tag Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

$1350 $1800 $450 savings

The fact that Samsung took four generations to improve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is proof of that. It features a high-class feeling that has been polished and a sturdy design. However, it is limited by Samsung’s One UI 5 operating system and poor app support.

Pros Fast processor Samsung multitasking capabilities Durable premium design Cons Limited app optimization Samsung bloatware Mediocre camera system XDA Video of the Day Scroll to continue content

Foldable smartphones have been around for about five years, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the only large-screen foldable smartphone available in the US, making it one of the best. That is until the Google Pixel Fold debuts in late June 2023, in hopes of adding much-needed competition to the North American foldable market.

The proposal for a foldable smartphone is simple. Carry a regular size screen when you want a regular smartphone, and unfold the device when you need a tablet. Samsung has the edge, and our reviewers found that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 made enough small changes to end up being a solid foldable for everyone. However, as our editor-in-chief speculated after getting hands-on with the phone, Google may have to face some of the same challenges Samsung faced with its first-generation foldable device. Let’s compare the two foldable models.

Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pricing, availability and specs

The Google Pixel Fold was announced at Google I/O 2023 and the device is now available for pre-order through the Google Store. The mobile phone will be available for him on June 27th, and will become more widely available after that launch date. The Google store has exclusive pre-order rights for his Pixel Fold until June 20th, after which he’ll be available at other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon starting at $1,799. . However, the porcelain color exclusive to the Google store is already sold out. If you’re looking for that color, join the waiting list to be notified when more units are available. For a limited time, you can get his Pixel Watch for free when you buy his Pixel Fold in the Google Store.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be released in August 2022 and is widely available now for the same price as the Pixel Fold starting at $1,799. Take advantage of some great deals, such as device trade-ins, to lower the price. This can give you a discount of $20 to $900. Google also offers trade-in, but the average smartphone gets less discount from Google than Samsung. If you’re looking to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can choose from Samsung’s online store, retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, and major carriers. Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this summer, so his current Z Fold 4 may soon see more sales and discounts.

Google Pixel FoldSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Brands GoogleSamsungSoCTensor G2 with Titan M2 CoprocessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1Display Cover: 5.8 inch 2092x1080p OLED @120Hz Internal: 7.6 inch 2208x1840p OLED @120Hz Internal: 7.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+ , 1200nits Outer: 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 23.1:9 Aspect Ratio RAM 12GB LPDDR512GB Storage 256/512GB UFS 3.1256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 4,821mAh 4400mAh Port USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2USB Type-C (USB 3.2) Operating System AndroidOne UI based on Android front camera 9.5MP f/ 2.2 Dual PD selfie camera with outer fixed focus, 8MP f/2.0 inner selfie camera with fixed focus Inner display: 4MP, f/1.8, under display Outer display: 10MP, f/2.2 rear Camera 48MP f/1.7 Primary Quad PD with OIS+CLAF, 10.8MP f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle, 121.1 degree FoV, 10.8MP f/3.05 5x Telephoto, Dual PDAF and up to 20x Super Resolution Zoom Primary: 50MP, f/ 1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, Ultra Wide: 12MP, f/ 2.2, 123 degree FoV; Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4, PDAF, 3x optical zoom Color Obsidian, Porcelain Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy, Graygreen Weight 10oz (283g) 263g charging 30W wired fast charging, Qi wireless charging Wired: 25W; Wireless: 15W; Reverse wireless: 4.5WIP rating IPX8IPX8 Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4: High quality displays, different form factors

Take one look at the Pixel Fold and you’ll quickly notice something. When closed, it closely resembles a standard smartphone form factor. The screen on the cover has a 5.8-inch display, but it’s the width of the smartphone that makes all the difference. Since the display is measured diagonally, a taller, narrower phone might look bigger on the spec sheet, but would be a challenge in everyday use. Instead, the Pixel Fold has a comfortable aspect ratio both folded and unfolded. Both the cover screen and the 7.6-inch main screen feature his OLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and share similar resolutions. The cover screen has a 2092×1080 display and the main screen has a 2208×1840 panel.

The same cannot be said for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a tall cover screen with a diagonal of 6.2 inches. As mentioned above, the Pixel Fold’s wider cover screen is potentially more enjoyable to use, even though the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is larger on paper. The latter has an incredibly sharp display, especially the internal display with a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED panel capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display is just as good, with a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED panel, but the aspect ratio is so weird that you often have to open the main display. Some foldable enthusiasts say this doesn’t matter because the cornerstone of foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the huge main display, but this is definitely Something to keep in mind.

Pixel Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Great software meets great hardware

pixel fold.

Choosing between the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come down to whether you prefer hardware or software. Google’s Pixel Fold is powered by the Tensor G2 chip, which wasn’t even the fastest system-on-chip (SoC) when it was announced last year. It’s been about a year now, and it’s time to replace it. However, the Pixel Fold comes standard with Android 13 and the Material User Experience, which some people prefer over Samsung’s One UI skin and all the pre-installed apps. It’s also powered by Google’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, improving everything from cameras to microphones. Essentially, Google’s software optimizations make up for subpar hardware that could end up surpassing the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, has top-of-the-line hardware, but could be dragged down by Samsung’s One UI version of Android. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, it outperforms the Tensor G2 processor in benchmarks. However, it also comes with Samsung bloatware, including strange games and apps that are regularly installed on the device without user input. Most features can be removed or disabled, but an $1,800 phone probably doesn’t come with ads. This type of bloatware isn’t that common on his Pixel devices, so it’s something to consider when buying.

The Pixel Fold is said to be the thinnest foldable, open and closed, but it suffers when it comes to battery life. However, it does have a 4,821mAh battery, which is actually larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 4,400mAh battery. However, the Pixel Fold’s battery is smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro’s, with a battery life of about a day. However, it lacks dual screens and other battery-hungry features. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks like the king of batteries at the moment, but time will tell if the reviewer can take his Pixel Fold for the long haul.

Pixel Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Camera Comparison The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera system is much improved, but it’s still not the best camera Samsung has to offer.

Samsung makes great smartphone cameras, especially when it comes to optical and digital zoom. But it didn’t give the best camera hardware to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, leaving it to the Galaxy S23 Ultra instead. That’s partly by design. A foldable device needs to save room for two displays, a large battery, and a hinge, so something has to be cut out to fit it all. For Samsung, it happened to be the camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a decent camera, but it falls short of the flagship products from Samsung, Apple and Google. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. In addition, he adds a 10MP front-facing camera on the cover screen and a 4MP under-display camera on the main screen.

The Pixel Fold is more likely to impress with its camera, thanks to Google’s amazing post-processing capabilities. Pixel Fold has a 48MP main sensor, a 10.8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. It also has a 9.5MP front-facing camera on the cover screen and an 8MP main screen camera that isn’t below the display thanks to the giant bezels on the Pixel Fold. Samsung’s camera may look better on paper, but Google will likely use machine learning techniques to produce better photos with the Pixel Fold.

Pixel Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which is better for you?

At this stage, we can only recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to buyers looking for a foldable device with a large screen. Google may have a better foldable flagship than Samsung, but it just doesn’t have a proven track record in the category and our first impressions weren’t great. Samsung has been making foldable smartphones for nearly five years and has found numerous ways to screw them up. After these setbacks, the company figured out how to make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a long-lasting foldable device. It’s a big deal for him to invest nearly $2,000 in a smartphone, and in the current market conditions, his Samsung is definitely the safer option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Editor’s choice

$1350 $1800 $450 savings

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has everything the Fold 3 does, plus a much better camera system, a slightly wider outer screen, and smarter software.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid the Pixel Fold as an option entirely. For Pixel fans and smartphone enthusiasts, trying out the Pixel Fold is fun and convenient. However, just like any other first-gen product, know that the Pixel Fold has some bugs and flaws. It probably has a better chance than Samsung’s original Galaxy Z Fold when it first debuted, but the Pixel Fold will definitely improve in the next generation. For some, it might be worth taking the plunge with the extra benefits that come with the Pixel Fold, like stock Android 13, a nicer aspect ratio, and Google’s machine learning and AI capabilities. yeah.

Google Pixel Fold

lovers choose

The Google Pixel Fold is a feature-rich device with a compact form factor, flagship hardware, great cameras and an amazing software experience.

