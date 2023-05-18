How Big Tech Companies Are Using Net Neutrality To Destroy The Competition





A decade of evidence suggests that open internet policies have had the opposite effect.

Innovation is a key argument for implementing net neutrality, or open internet rules. Although there is no official legal definition, Tim Wu suggested that broadband networks are a neutral platform for innovation. The Open Internet Rules are a set of prices and traffic controls for handling Internet traffic.

Save the Internet, an international advocacy group for net neutrality, argued that “without net neutrality, the next Google will never get off the ground.” In fact, more than a dozen countries have had net-neutral internet regulations in place for over a decade, while others have not. This contradiction became the subject of a natural global experiment, which we studied in his five-year research project at the Center for Communication, Media and Information Technology at Aalborg University by measuring mobile apps on mobile networks in 53 countries. Did.

In a country with strict net neutrality regulations, shouldn’t there be more internet innovation?

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Open Internet Order of 2015 states that its rules are intended to protect free expression and innovation on the Internet. He also said these rules would keep the internet as a platform for innovation. In the same year, the European Parliament promulgated legislation setting out measures for open Internet access to ensure the continued functioning of the Internet ecosystem as an engine of innovation (emphasis added).

To test these claims, we coded the countries surveyed according to the type of net neutrality regulation (soft, hard, or none). Soft rules include self-regulation through guidelines, multi-stakeholder models, and reported key performance indicators. Strict rules set through laws and executive orders entail price and traffic regulation on broadband. Prohibition on prioritization and affiliation with broadband providers, punitive fines for non-compliance. Countries like Australia and New Zealand, where net neutrality is not stipulated, have opted for post-competition laws to crack down on net neutrality. Aside from 2015-2017, when the FCC’s Open Internet Order went into effect, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cracked down on the broadband market with competition laws. However, there have been a number of lawsuits filed on this issue in the United States over the years.

A data science model to record how much the introduction of net neutrality rules stimulated mobile app innovation in a given country to test the assumption that better net neutrality rules lead to higher levels of innovation. was built. Two enterprise-level mobile app store measurement tools provided data on app frequency, downloads, rank, and revenue for the period 2010-2016 before and after the rule was imposed.

The analysis found statistical support for softnet neutrality rules that encourage innovation (e.g. South Korea, Japan, and Switzerland), whereas countries with hard rules (e.g. Chile, Canada, Brazil) ) had no innovation advantage.

To avoid erroneous conclusions from different privileged countries, two similar socio-economic countries with advanced mobile broadband networks but different rules: Denmark and Denmark, which launched a soft self-regulatory regime in 2011. The data were further regressed for the Netherlands, which has been enacted worldwide. The toughest rules to date have been enforced, including a ban on price discrimination in 2012. Denmark produced 115 apps in the study. Netherlands, 102. After that the difference was noticeable. Over the period, the average Danish app popularity rank rose from 42 to 26, while the average Dutch app popularity rank decreased from 31 to 42. Additionally, Denmark has successfully exported the killer app Subway. Surfers had more revenue and downloads than the top 18 Dutch apps. Of the foreign apps used in both countries over the five years, only 20 were from countries with strict rules. 150 from soft rule countries. And 130 came from countries without regulation.

However, the overwhelming majority of US apps complicated the investigation with the addition of 302 apps, mainly from the major US platforms Google, Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Netflix. bottom. All of these were established years before strict rules came into force in the United States, which seemed to freeze the status quo to cement their dominance.

A closer look at Denmark and the Netherlands shows that while each has four leading mobile networks and many Internet developers, Denmark has more commercial freedom to sell mobile subscriptions. got it. Danish mobile operators are now more free to use free data and partnerships to promote next-generation mobile adoption, which was illegal in the Netherlands under net neutrality rules. This has resulted in high penetration of advanced smartphones in Denmark, post-paid contracts, and broader testbeds for Danish developers in the local market.

Denmark and the Netherlands are now part of the EU net neutrality regime, among other EU internet regulations. Before net neutrality rules were imposed, many of the top 20 Internet companies were in Europe, but not now. At present, Europe’s top company is Germany’s Delivery Hero, which ranks 53rd in the global Internet market value ranking. Europe’s share of global internet value is less than 2% of his global share and will soon be overtaken by Africa. Meanwhile, the United States enjoys two-thirds of her Internet market value.

China is the only country to successfully create a platform that rivals the US giant, a country that has never had net neutrality rules and barely fits the definition of openness. Still, his TikTok in China has surpassed Google to become the world’s most visited domain with 150 million US users, while CapCut, a Chinese mobile video editing platform, has more than 200 million users. I’m a person. Chinese apps such as Shein and Temu have more downloads than Amazon and Walmart in the US.

Big Tech is a major lobbyist for net neutrality, funding many academic and civil society organizations to advocate for net neutrality. This may sound counterintuitive, but net neutrality offers big economic benefits for big tech. Here’s how it works:

block competitors from the market

What is an attractive and competitive advertising offer for free search and social media? Try ad-supported broadband for free. Central to the big tech company’s policy strategy, his 2015 FCC Open Internet Order had a key policy feature that stripped him of the FTC’s ability to police competition and privacy for his broadband providers. This allowed the FCC to issue new sector-specific privacy rules for broadband providers, effectively making them unable to compete in online advertising. FTC jurisdiction has since been restored, but a significant opportunity for competition has been lost.

Similarly, in Europe, start-ups are prohibited from using the advanced features of broadband networks to compete with Big Tech. In “The Paradox of (Internet)Net Neutrality: An Experiment on Pre-Antitrust Regulation,” researchers test net neutrality with dictator game theory, and big tech companies thrive under the protection of net neutrality policies. concludes. They now have the power to remove minor companies, and thus their content, from the Internet marketplace, effectively rebelling against the principle of net neutrality. Antitrust scholar Oles Andriychuk suggests that softnet neutrality rules could have positive consequences without raising the issue of hard rules, preventing EU broadband providers from disruptive innovation. pointed out that

Extending favorable price controls to other parts of the value chain

While net neutrality was once thought to be about the relationship between broadband providers and end users on last-mile broadband networks, big tech is increasingly concerned that market-based pricing, in particular, addresses asymmetries. We conveniently reinterpret this principle in the exchange of data between supposed networks. In 2014, Netflix launched a campaign asking the FCC to adopt hardnet neutrality rules at a time of public pressure during interconnection negotiations with Comcast, resulting in a two-thirds cut in fees. Successful. The message for broadband providers was clear. If they don’t offer you access at a significant discount, if not free, you’re going to be in big trouble.

In another region of South Korea, Netflix traffic surged 24x overnight on broadband networks in 2021, requiring a massive immediate upgrade that could only be used for Netflix data. However, only 5 million of South Korea’s 23 million broadband subscribers are watching Netflix. One way he addresses this is by adding Netflix delivery charges to broadband charges. But Netflix wants broadband providers to either cover the upgrade costs or spread them out to all customers. Attempts by broadband providers to recover costs at South Korea’s telecommunications regulator have failed. Netflix sued, arguing it was not obligated to pay or negotiate for the use of other companies’ networks. Netflix lost and the lawsuit is pending appeal. Similar disputes have arisen in other countries with other platforms, notably Meta refusing to provide data or stop paying.

Competition experts will recognize the use of market power in such negotiations to form global cartels. When a company or group of companies manages and/or maintains unbeatable prices and terms, it leads to reduced output and loss of economic welfare.

This problem is currently happening with rural broadband in the United States. A study shows that 75% of network traffic comes from just five video streaming platforms. For every $1 of streaming revenue to Big Tech, there is an unrecoverable Internet exchange cost of $0.48 for his broadband provider. These small businesses with thousands of customers do not have the market power to bargain with the big techs and only receive increasing levels of traffic. It should come as no surprise to anyone that Big Tech’s free riding will create a shortage.

The FCC reports that 17 percent of Americans living in rural areas and 21 percent of Americans living in tribal areas do not have access to current 25/3 mbps broadband benchmarks. Overall, about 20 million Americans do not have access to high-speed broadband service. It’s even worse in the EU, where there is a $300 billion gap between fiber and 5G targets.

The data show that net neutrality policies are not working as policymakers intended. This is because its features protect the Big Tech status quo, not the competition.

Articles represent the opinions of the authors and not necessarily those of the University of Chicago, Booth School of Management, or their faculty.

