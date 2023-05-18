Engineering Solutions with Advanced Materials > Engineer R&D Center > News Article





The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) conducts innovative research on advanced materials and manufacturing technologies that play a vital role in both civilian and military applications.

Researchers at ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structural Laboratory (GSL) focus on key areas such as civil and military engineering, blast and weapon effects on structures and geological materials, and military installations and infrastructure.

“ERDC is one of the Department of Defense’s (DoD)’s primary research and development (R&D) organizations,” said Dr. I added that there is one. Department of Defense contributing to mission-critical capabilities. “

Within the ERDC’s core competency of blast and weapon effects on structures and geological materials, researchers are working to utilize advanced materials technology to protect warfighters from a variety of threats. These materials range from concrete and geological materials to cutting-edge metals and composites. The unique experiments conducted at ERDC will support these research efforts and assist in the development of advanced computational models to help design new materials and engineer their applications in infrastructure systems.

“From materials science to structural engineering to computational modeling, a unique combination of disciplines is needed to make real progress and innovation in these areas,” said Moser.

Another military engineering research area at ERDC focuses on force projection and maneuver support technologies, or how military and support systems maneuver from place to place. ERDC engineers develop steel or concrete structures to protect soldiers, installations and critical infrastructure, while researchers source the materials needed to quickly repair infrastructure or upgrade its ability to support future operations. Analyze. Such systems include rapid bridges, port construction and new lightweight material technologies.

Infrastructure is essential not only for military installations, but also for civilian applications such as dams, embankments and hydroelectric projects. Current issues such as increasing natural disasters, aging infrastructure, and future modernization requirements to support economic competitiveness are often factors that support greater sustainability and resilience of critical infrastructure systems. supported by the progress of

“We will enhance our ability to accomplish our mission by making our systems more sustainable and resilient,” Moser said.

From a sustainability perspective, the goal is to minimize material waste and energy use, which can be achieved by using local and indigenous resources and using less fuel. Resilience applies to sustaining or achieving a mission under any adversity.

ERDC relies on a strong network of partners across government, industry and academia to carry out the work essential to this mission. In addition, developing a future workforce with his STEM skills needed to support critical DoD research is another key component of mission success. From STEM support events and student training at local schools/universities, Moser said the efforts achieved at ERDC would not be possible without the support and collaboration of partners.

“The ecosystem that is developing here is very exciting as it works to align with strategic efforts across the ERDC and the Corps of Engineers,” Moser said. “All these new innovations and how we integrate them across our mission will help solve some of our country’s toughest problems.”

