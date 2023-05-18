Apple execs skeptical of headset calling it ‘science project’: report





Apple CEO Tim Cook watches at Apple’s event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 7, 2022.

Carlos Barria | Reuters

Apple’s headset project has been plagued by Chief Executive Tim Cook’s “distanced” approach and at times lacked the trust of key corporate executives, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Augmented reality headsets have been in development for years, but have been hampered by Mr. Cook’s “relative indifference,” Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the project. cost more than $1 billion a year and has changed significantly since work began.

Cook’s relatively liberal approach to major projects stands in stark contrast to his predecessor, the late Apple’s Steve Jobs. Known for his meticulous attention to detail on projects, Jobs worked closely with head of design Jony Ive.

Cook’s approach is quite different. “He’s the exact opposite of Steve in that he has strong opinions about details,” an acquaintance told Bloomberg. Cook isn’t the only one keeping his distance, according to Bloomberg.

According to a Bloomberg report, executives including Craig Federighi, head of Apple’s software division, and Johnny Slodge, head of Apple’s hardware division, have both expressed concerns about the project. Mr. Federighi appeared “warned” and kept his distance, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, while Mr. Slouge likened his work on the headset to a “science project.”

But management concerns may not weigh as much on a project’s success as consumer reaction. Bloomberg reports that Apple has decided to sell headsets at cost instead of at a loss, as originally planned.

The company reportedly lowered its sales forecast from 3 million to 900,000 a year. The change in sales forecast comes as the company revises the form factor and utility of its headsets.

Bloomberg said Ive left Apple in 2019, but remained involved in the development of the headset until “about a year ago,” with executive Mike Rockwell, who was tasked with researching “head-worn devices.” Reported conflict.

Ive was reportedly pushing for a “maximally portable device,” closer to what Cook envisioned. Rockwell’s team originally wanted a device that relied on a Mac mini-sized base station, but other augmented and virtual reality makers have avoided this approach.

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the launch of stand-alone glasses will be at least four years away after Apple decided to delay major product development in the stand-alone eyewear category.

One open question, and perhaps the most significant one, is how consumers will use it. Meta’s Oculus has struggled with some roadblocks to adoption, despite the company’s once high-stakes approach to virtual reality. Another augmented reality company, Magic Leap, has slashed its vision.

