Things to keep in mind when creating effective Google Ads





Like everything, Google AdWords has its dos and don’ts, and there are dozens of dos and don’ts in Google Ads. For convenience, here are just seven do’s and don’ts. These are the basic principles for running paid advertising.

1. Google AdWords Keyword Planner is a great tool from Google. With patience, you’ll get great suggestions like long-tail keywords to help you optimize your ads. If you don’t, you’re missing something very important for Google Ads.

2. Keyword Planner is a great free tool, so it makes sense to get the most out of it. Use our tool to research keywords and find the best keyword phrases for your ads.

3. Set a daily budget for your keywords to test your keyword’s performance and measure your success rate. It helps you find the most profitable keywords you can trust in your paid marketing. It also avoids overspending on expensive and unprofitable keywords.

4. Focus on retargeting visitors who click back from your site along the way. Take the time to create retargeting ads with eye-catching headlines and descriptions that attract lost visitors and retarget lost sales.

5. Google AdWords is a great platform for A/B testing that helps you optimize your ads for higher conversion rates. Try different ad formats, long or short, and measure the success of each ad to find the one that gives you better results. When it comes to A/B testing, you can get all the support from Google.

6. Make your ads more relevant to your target audience’s search queries. This is necessary because high relevance guarantees success. Visitors who come to your site through paid search will be interested in your offer if your ad is relevant to their search query.

7. Keep one keyword per ad group. For example, if you offer AC and HVAC services, create separate ad groups for each service. Themed ad groups give better results.

Prohibited matter

1. Choosing keywords based solely on search volume leaves out other important factors such as budget and relevance. High-traffic keywords are always more expensive and more competitive. If the keywords aren’t relevant to your business, they aren’t worth the money. You want quality traffic that only relevant keywords can provide.

2. Do not use generic keywords as they will not send targeted traffic to your site. For example, if you sell cheap fashion jewelry, you shouldn’t use jewelry as a keyword, as it will direct everyone looking for gold, diamond, and silver jewelry to your site. You pay for traffic that doesn’t convert.

3. Google AdWords uses popularity metrics to trick users into believing there is something wrong with their ads. However, instead of paying attention to Google’s metrics, you should stick to research and results about search queries and use them for traffic evaluation.

4. Bidding above your competitors can help you reach the top of paid search, but you pay a high price for the top position and more traffic. We encourage you to stick to your budget and focus on relevance, not competition.

5. Don’t blame your ads for low traffic or low ROI because your landing page can be problematic. If you’ve used the best keywords and ads and still aren’t getting the results you’re hoping for, you should try changing your landing page. Design a set of landing pages and experiment with your ads to find the right fit.

6. Don’t forget the geo-targeting of your ads. This limits your ads to areas where you can reach potential customers. Why should I advertise in territories I don’t serve? You should only spend money on the areas you serve. Using location-specific keywords also makes your ads more relevant with location targeting.

7. Not all keywords are closely related, so putting them all in one ad group can be a big mistake. We recommend keeping keywords per ad group. Alternatively, you can combine closely related keywords into one ad group.

Conclusion

Google AdWords is a great platform for running paid ads. It offers many free tools and ample opportunity to use them. If your Google Ads consultant can address the caveats of Google AdWords, you can enjoy success with PPC.

