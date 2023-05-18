Google defines translated languages ​​for search results displayed in Google Search





As you know, Google Search may translate the title links of results and snippets of search result snippets that are not in the language of the search query. Google has updated the help document, which was first added a year and a half ago, to list which languages ​​this works for.

Languages ​​supported. Languages ​​supported for translated search results include Bengali, English, French, German, Marathi, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu.

Google has added these details to the Featured Availability section of the help documentation.

Details of translated search results. As previously explained, Google Search Console allows you to view the impressions and clicks your site receives for translated search results using search performance reports and search display filtering for translated results.

If a user clicks on a result, Google Translate may also translate your page.

We elaborated on this in November 2021 when Google released a help document on translation results.

As described here, the help documentation for translation results explains how Google automatically translates snippets of search results from the language in which they were written to the language of the Google search results page. Google states, “Google may translate title links and snippets in search results that are not in the language of the search query.” Google said, “Translated results help publishers reach a wider audience by allowing users to view other language results in their language.”

After a user clicks on a translated search result link, Google states that “all subsequent interaction with the page will be through Google Translate.” Google said you can opt out of this through the meta robot tag notranslate. For more information on opting in or out of translation results, please see below.

why do we care Google currently provides some information about how these search users interact with our site through Google Search. See what your users are searching for, what pages they’re visiting, on what date, from what device, and from what country.

Now you know the specific languages ​​in which this search function currently works.

