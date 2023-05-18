MarTech Interview with Constellation Co-Founder and CEO Diana Lee





In a world of technology where innovation reigns supreme and disruptors thrive, there are extraordinary leaders who have taken their companies to the forefront of their industry with a visionary approach. Diana Lee’s remarkable career and unparalleled expertise in the technology field have attracted widespread attention and admiration. As a pioneer in her field, she is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible and taking the company to new heights of success.

In the following interview, we had an exclusive opportunity to delve into Diana’s insights, experiences, and secrets behind Constellation’s meteor rise. Her passion for innovation, unwavering determination and strategic leadership laid the foundation for the company’s extraordinary performance.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and how you came to co-found Constellation? It was at the university that I got a job as a social worker. I worked as a sales clerk at a local car dealership to pay for college. I ended up becoming a pretty good salesman, and after college I became a finance manager for an auto retailer, and I held that job for 10 years. After that, he continued consulting for another 15 years before launching Constellation in 2016.

What was your vision for Constellation when you first founded the company, and how has that vision evolved over time? We founded Constellation with a vision to provide marketing solutions. Constellation’s core remains true to that idea, but since its founding in 2016, the company has developed the world’s only creative marketing technology for a highly regulated industry. A highly compliant company does not use one automated platform for creating, reviewing, distributing and reporting. Constellation is the first end-to-end marketing solution of its kind.

What industries does Constellation primarily serve? How do you comply with each industry’s evolving regulations? Constellation is the world’s only creative marketing agency designed for highly regulated industries SaaS enterprise technology with technology. Our end-to-end compliance solution incorporates a verticalization engine for dynamic content development. The Constellations platform allows marketers to create ads for various platforms such as Meta, Programmatic, P-MAX and Display. Features include the ability to auto-generate hundreds of customizable ads based on customer demographics and geography. Reduce the burden of compliance. Constellation has its roots in automotive, but we’ve taken the knowledge and tools we’ve learned there to develop strategies for other highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, insurance, financial services, and spirits. Reproduced. While the rules and regulations in all of these industries vary widely, the strategies and technology underpinnings can be easily replicated to fit any need for a variety of companies.

How does Constellation approach marketing and branding, and what role does it play in the overall strategy of the company?A true hybrid as the lines between technology and advertising continue to blur. We believe that only approach can bring true results. Our proprietary technology is the engine that powers everything we do. When it comes to strategy, we leverage our holistic approach to design and execute comprehensive digital marketing strategies to reach the right people with the right message on the right channel at the right time.

Can you talk about the partnerships and collaborations that Constellation has engaged in to further its mission and goals? While Constellation is still relatively new to the pharmaceutical industry, our first pharmaceutical client was, in fact, a pandemic. It was Biohaven, famous for being acquired by Pfizer in the middle. In the retail space, he worked with Michelle Pfeiffers Henry Rose and helped the brand grow by 75.5% from 2021 to his 2022.

How does Constellation approach scalability and growth, and what steps is the company taking to expand its user base and adoption? Ended 2022 with over 80% year-over-year growth and $20 million in revenue. In September 2022, Constellation expanded globally with the opening of new offices in Toronto, Dubai and Seoul. As we expand globally, we expect to add 100 new jobs over the next year and add a large number of diverse brands to our portfolio. Additionally, we released a number of new tools, including a modular creative assembler tool that allows continuous monitoring. Collect data to automatically remove and replace poorly performing ads and target other users based on common traits with those using high performing ads. This means lower costs and higher ROI for the brands we partner with. We recently received his $15 million funding round. We will use this to continue growing and verticalizing our services. Constellation also brought in former Pfizer executive Melissa Gunn and former Takumi executive Derek Wiggins to help navigate the company’s rapid growth and expand into new areas.

How does Constellation approach community building and engagement, and what role do users and developers play in the success of the company? How does Constellation positively impact the community at large? One example is through the Do Good Auto Coalition (501(c)(3)). The non-profit organization I run aims to unite and support retailers across the country. Rent vehicles to procure supplies, food, and more to the projects and people who need them most. The Do Good Auto Coalition has technical expertise that can be leveraged in a variety of ways to support the work of Constellation and its partners. We developed a real-time, customizable dashboard for municipalities that overlays meals donated by nonprofits with affordable housing and unemployment insurance claims. . By doing this in Newark City, my team and I were able to identify overlaps in efforts in specific areas, based on unemployment rates and data from other cities, and identify which areas were most in need. could clarify. The Constellations data team also saved hundreds of volunteer hours by intelligently grouping shipping addresses in the most efficient way. I hope to help other groups use this technology to uncover similar insights and make better use of their resources and time. Constellation helps drive awareness, change and reform by bringing transparency to these issues. In addition, Constellation provides website and technology development support to organizations looking to streamline their efforts and optimize their marketing and operations to save costs and deploy resources most effectively. To do.

Can you talk about the challenges and obstacles that Constellation faced and how the company dealt with them? Our most recent challenge was related to a recent funding round that was just completed. Inflation concerns, stock market volatility and general uncertainty over industry trends made the funding environment difficult. These dynamics have set back investors in the United States and around the world from making new advances. But we were confident that we would find a great partner. We were able to do so at New Light Partners and help them cross the finish line in December 2022.

Can you talk about some of the social responsibility and sustainability initiatives that Constellation has undertaken, and how they tie into the mission and values ​​of the company as a whole? We have dedicated lawyers to help foreign employees obtain H1B visas to work for companies. company. Today, her 49% of the company’s workforce are women, of which 50% are executives and 25% are women of color.

Can you tell us about the specific successes or achievements you have achieved and what made them particularly meaningful or influential? Constellation and I have won many wonderful awards. But they were all very meaningful and gave us the realization that we were. Deserved. I was named one of the 2019 EY Women of the Year and 2021 New York EY Entrepreneur of the Year. In addition, Constellation was named the 65th fastest-growing private company in the United States, the 10th fastest-growing private company owned by women, and the 7th fastest-growing marketing and advertising company in the United States by the Inc 5000. was The platform also won the DIGIDAY Technology Award. Best Marketing Automation Platforms of 2021.

What advice would you give to women who aspire to leadership positions, and what steps can they take to ensure their success? My advice is to push yourself out of your comfort zone. It’s easy to come up with excuses as to why now is the perfect time to take the next step, but if you’re determined to do something or be something, there’s no better time than now. . Each person’s journey will be very different when it comes to the steps to get there. You just have to trust your intuition.

