Google to Disable Third-Party Cookies for 1% of Chrome Users in Q1 2024





Google’s Privacy Sandbox aims to replace third-party cookies with a more privacy-conscious approach, allowing users to manage their interests and group users into cohorts based on similar browsing patterns. increase. This is a big change for the online advertising industry, and after years of discussions about it and various experiments being released, it is about to become a reality in the online advertising industry. Starting in early 2024, Google will move 1% of Chrome users into a privacy sandbox and disable third-party cookies for them, the company announced today. Google’s plan to completely phase out third-party cookies in late 2024 is on track.

Additionally, with the launch of Chrome 115 in July, Google will make the Privacy Sandbox Relevance and Measurement APIs generally available to all Chrome users, making it easier for developers to test these APIs with live traffic. will do so. Google does not plan to make any significant changes to the API after this release.

Banning third-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users doesn’t seem like a big impact, but Google’s Victor Wong, who leads the product line for private advertising technology in the privacy sandbox, told me. As such, it will help developers evaluate their real services. – Preparing the world for the major changes planned for the second half of 2024. To prepare for this, the developer can also simulate his readiness for the deprecation of third-party cookies from Q4 2023. At this time, developers can configure the percentage of users to privacy sandbox.

“This plan has been developed in close consultation and coordination with the UK competition market authority, the CMA. We felt it was the best way to do that,” Wong explained. “In the fourth quarter [2023], we help adjust some tests and make it easier. Q1 [2024]We’re deprecating the 1%, which will get everyone in the industry to start experimenting and testing seriously. “

With the release of Chrome 115, most ad tech developers will be able to start testing their solutions at scale. At that point, privacy sandbox features such as Protected Audiences, Attribution Reporting, and Topic APIs are locked in.

It’s worth noting that users can already enable a trial version of the Privacy Sandbox in Chrome today. The API has been available for testing since the release of Chrome 101 Beta. But that’s definitely not the same as being able to test these APIs at scale.

“A lot of people have asked for a larger availability because sandboxes are obviously only available to a small number of users right now. There is a lot of interest in expanding ,” Wong said. He also pointed out that Google currently has no plans to take interim steps during 2023 to increase this number beyond 1%. Once Google decides to do away with it entirely, he plans to go from 1% to 100% without intermediate milestones (although there will obviously be some increase).

Google’s original plan was to phase out tracking cookies as early as 2022, but the company changed that schedule to 2021 and then again in 2022.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say how big this initiative is, at least in the history of the web. We’ve taken a very cautious approach based on , and we’ve heard from many of these partners that they need more time to test and see if they can adapt,” Wong said. said. But he also noted that the company is seeing many people in the ecosystem moving very quickly as these deadlines approach. He believes some partners may already be in the process of making the switch today.

Privacy sandboxing is not without controversy, and it’s no secret that other browser vendors take very different approaches to protecting user privacy. As the CMA closely monitors Google’s efforts, the company has developed a set of guidelines to ensure there are no self-serving practices that could give it an advantage over its competitors in how it implements its privacy sandbox. It is working. Competitors don’t seem particularly enthusiastic about implementing privacy sandboxes, so the impact on the web advertising ecosystem as a whole remains to be seen.

