Technology offers great opportunities for access to justice, but will it happen?





One of the founding CEOs of Community Legal Services talks about how technology can play a transformative role in increasing access to justice, and highlights the importance of bringing legal technology into the community law arena. Talk about difficulty.

Anika Legal Founding CEO Noel Lim spoke to Lawyers Weekly on the subject.

How legal technology can transform access to justice

Lim explained that technology and AI can be leveraged to streamline legal services across all aspects of service delivery.

AI can streamline everything from ingestion to drafting to legal strategy planning.

The client interfaces with underlying technology that they already know how to use, but on the backend the technology makes the service more efficient.

That means more resources to go back to banking and services.

This is a big win for access to justice, Lim said.

Only about 10 percent of the legal needs of the community are met, and the remaining 90 percent do not receive assistance due to insufficient resources.

The demand was so great that it was far from being met.

Technologies offer great opportunities for access to justice, this problem is very serious, and these technologies offer a way to meaningfully address this problem and change the course of what has long been a big problem. increase.

It’s really exciting when you have technology, especially one like generative AI that brings exponentially growing solutions to problems.

Improvements that we can see are possible.

Whether AI will be used to meaningfully address access to justice is another matter entirely, Lim said.

Lim further spoke about how technology can be used in the context of access to justice.

We could enable new business models that could allow access to justice, he said.

Lim spoke about how Annika Regal is using technology to increase access to justice.

Anika Legal operates student programs and provides free legal services. Their attorneys are supported by law students enrolled in a work training program, which is funded by colleges and universities that want to provide work training to their students.

The student model is not new, Lim said. However, the institution has not really grown because students require a lot of supervision, and lawyer supervision is so time consuming and resource intensive that it is not even worth it in the first place. bottom.

But when legal and educational technology is introduced to streamline the role of the supervising attorney and automate the teaching of students to help them make the right decisions for themselves, the business model becomes viable.

Student programs cost less to operate than they bring in.

In the beginning, the business model was loss-making, but now technology has made it break-even, or even profitable, Lim explained.

This has made hundreds of thousands of dollars more accessible to justice. This is just one example of how technology can offer great opportunities for access to justice.

The difficulty of introducing legal technology into the CLC field

Lim pointed out that there are significant differences between the legal technology used by private legal departments and the legal technology available in the Access Justice Community Legal Center (CLC) arena.

It takes a lot of effort to bring about credible, measurable and lasting impact innovation.

It takes time and requires the right people, calculated risks, and sustained effort in the face of uncertainty.

Lim explained that in many cases, private sector legal technology is not really applicable to the CLC sector and vice versa, as the technology must be built for a specific user. .

Ultimately, differences in funding practices make a big difference, and funding practices in the CLC sector have not contributed to innovation.

The CLC department is currently under-resourced and the centers are struggling to keep staff and are just scratching their heads.

That means technology development and long-term goals will be deprioritized, he explained.

On top of that, funding is notoriously short-term, which creates a lot of uncertainty.

The ability to plan and execute long-term and technical projects is limited to long-term projects by the funding method.

This funding practice in the CLC space means it’s very difficult to get the technology off the ground, he said.

“In the end, it’s just a mismatch of incentives at the macro level,” Lim said.

For example, in the private legal field, if an innovation is creating value for a client, the commissions earned from the client will provide a positive feedback loop and thus capture that value.

When you create technology tools that create value, you get that value and more is possible.

He explained that it is different in the CLC sector. When we create innovations that create value for our customers, we don’t always get that value, we only get it when we think it’s worth it to our funders.

This inconsistency weakens the link between creating value for clients and positive reinforcement.

Lim explained that what tends to happen is that you build the technology, but you want to make sure it captures value, so you end up building the technology for the funders rather than the end beneficiaries.

At the macro level, this mismatch of incentives makes building legal technology in access to justice very difficult.

