Google to disable third-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users early next year





Since 2020, Google has been discussing plans to block third-party cookies in Chrome that can track user activity across different websites. Google’s stated intention at the time was to complete the transition within two years. Three years later, it still hasn’t come to fruition. The alternative technology proposal has been criticized by competitors and privacy advocates, and scrutinized by regulators who want to know if it gives Google an unfair advertising advantage.

Now, Google has announced that when Chrome 115 releases in July, it will include support for alternative standard privacy sandbox sets so that companies can test them at a broader scale. It won’t be enabled for everyone, but before it’s enabled for more people by default, users will have it enabled without joining a trial or turning on a flag in their browser can do.

This screenshot is a work in progress of what the settings screen will look like after the new technology rolls out in Chrome.

Screenshot of Chrome design-in-progress privacy settings. Image: Google

A post on the Chrome Developers blog provides more details on which technologies are available. This list includes the Topics API, which provides advertisers with data that users may be interested in based on activity, and the FLEDGE tool, which provides services for remarketing and custom audiences (named Protected Audiences). has been changed).

Google also recommends reducing browser data that is passively shared to prevent fingerprinting, and using Sign in with… style services without the need to track users across various sites. We also listed other milestones that have already been rolled out, such as enabling Federated Credential Management.

There’s also an update coming later this year that will allow developers to simulate the deprecation of Chrome third-party cookies for any percentage of their users, so they can test what it will look like once it’s released. .

We spoke with Google’s Director of Products, Victor Wong, about the plan. He said the plan was developed with input from the UK Competition and Market Authority (CMA). The proposed deprecation of third-party cookies (which has been blocked by default in other browsers such as Safari and Firefox for years) has been postponed many times, but Google is now planning to do so in the first quarter. Chrome has announced that it will disable third-party cookie support for 1% of Chrome users. in 2024.

Last July, Google announced a goal to disable third-party cookies by late 2024. While this news doesn’t delay that, the company says he will continue to work closely with the CMA as it expands beyond his 1% of Chrome users. Second half of next year.

