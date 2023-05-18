LEGO 2K Drive (Xbox Series X)





When it comes to open-world style racing games, nothing matches the fun of the Forza Horizon series on Xbox. The series has spanned his decade and has wowed Xbox gamers with his five versions released so far. The only disappointment is that the series is his Xbox exclusive.

For younger (and older) players on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, you can now play a fun alternative game called LEGO 2K Drive released this year. It’s a somewhat similar open-world style racing game featuring the fun and playability of Lego bricks.

First off, Lego 2K Drive is one of the most beautiful video games I’ve played all year. Most of the roads, cars, buildings and vegetation are built using real in-game LEGO bricks. The color palette of this game is very bright, and the game really stands out when played on a decent TV screen.

The LEGO 2K Drive also features different looking biomes. There are desert-style cowboy areas, stunning countryside, and even places where whole places are haunted. The open world environment isn’t as big as the Forza Horizon games, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of things you can do in this game.

One of my favorite things about driving the Lego 2K Drive is that a lot of things are fragile in this game. For example, in this game you can ram an innocent driver and his car will fall apart like realistic Lego bricks. Many trees and other parts of the environment can also break like bricks.

Another thing that impresses me is that the game features actual Lego sets that have recently become available in stores. My favorite vehicle in the game is a fast McLaren, part of Lego’s Speed ​​Champions series. A recent jet from the LEGO Creator series has also been added.

Perhaps the Lego 2K Drive’s biggest gimmick is the ability to change the car into three different modes, depending on what kind of terrain you’re currently driving. When driving on the road, it transforms into a normal car, and when off-road, it transforms into a four-wheel drive vehicle. Finally, you can turn your vehicle into a boat if you’re on water.

Some races include all three types of terrain, making driving in this game extremely fun and unpredictable. It also means that if you want to go faster or have better handling, you should choose the right type of vehicle for the terrain.

To make things even more interesting, you can also get special power-ups in races to help yourself or deter your opponents. There are even missiles and paint guns that you can shoot if enemies try to overtake you. There is also a special ability that can be the first place if you use it well.

On top of that, there’s also a boost meter that fills up when you need extra juice to break through the finish line. The game also has a jump button if you want to get a specific power-up that you need to win more races.

Instead of traditional races, there are plenty of side quests and other pop-up activities that can also be done in career mode. These events include time trials, drift challenges, and even trying to save people from skeletons. Different gameplay modes keep this game interesting without being too repetitive.

Another big gimmick in the game is car customization. The more you play Career Mode, the more cars you can race in with more bosses to face. You can change the color of your car or add something to make it look better.

But perhaps the best thing about this game is that you can create/build your own car from scratch like a real Lego set. There are tons of actual LEGO bricks that you can use to build any type of vehicle you want. It wasn’t enough for me personally to build anything cool, but I’m sure the online community could use this mode of the game to create something of value.

Outside of single-player mode, you can also play some mini-games and individual races and cups individually. Besides online multiplayer, Lego 2K Drive also includes split-screen gameplay. Game graphics and performance are not hindered, even when playing split-screen multiplayer.

The game is fun, but the only thing I didn’t like about Lego 2K Drive is the leveling system. Many races and events in career mode are blocked until you reach a certain level. It wasn’t too much of an issue at first, but it became a pain when I had to get to level 20. I only progressed through the main quest and only got to level 14. This means you have to do a ton of stuff. Reach level 20 with recurring quests!

Aside from the leveling system, most of Lego 2K Drive’s game modes were a lot of fun to play. This is a very fun alternative to the Forza Horizon series and one that can be enjoyed by all ages.

Verdict: 8.5/10

