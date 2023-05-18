TBR and state community and technical colleges are part of a statewide coalition to strengthen Tennessee’s automotive innovation industry.news





The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Nashville announced the inclusion of the Tennessee Board of Trustees in the National Science Foundation’s Transformational Engineering and Management in STEM Engines grant. This grant will provide TBR with the additional resources it needs to drive innovation, foster student success, and foster collaboration among faculty and staff within the system.

Tennessee aims to become the nation’s number one state in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, with four automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) producing EVs successfully attracting nearly $12 billion We are on track to reach this goal. Increased capital investment in EV projects since 2017.

The $1 million Advancing Technology-Enabled Mobility Solutions (ATEMS) Regional Innovation Engine Development Award supports research-based initiatives. The first-of-its-kind Mobility Coalition will provide high-paying jobs for Tennessees and create, employ, and sustain Tennessee’s innovative automotive industry of the future. These efforts will increase access to STEM education opportunities and develop learner-centered pathways that support workforce development, reskilling, and upskilling, so they can pursue careers in engineering and management. It is expected that the number of students enrolled will increase.

This grant provides us with an excellent opportunity to scale up our efforts to foster student success through innovative approaches in teaching, learning and research, said Dr. Tachaka Hollins, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. I’m here. We can also create more pathways for students interested in STEM fields through experiential learning activities such as internships and research projects.

The ATEMS Regional Innovation Engine Development Award encourages higher education institutions to use a multi-institutional approach in developing innovative strategies for teaching engineering and management courses.

We look forward to using this funding to continue moving forward towards improving access and success in STEM fields in Tennessee,” added Dr. Hollins.

The coalition is led by UT Knoxville, in partnership with TBR and its universities. These include Tennessee State University, Tennessee Institute of Technology, University of Memphis, Chattanooga, Utah, Vanderbilt University, Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, Utah, Tennessee Economic and Regional Development Authority and Department of Transportation, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee Valley authorities include. , economic development organizations, startup incubators and accelerators, community organizations, AT&T, Bridgestone, Denso, FedEx, IACMIThe Composites Institute, Volkswagen and other industry partners. The association is actively recruiting new members.

ATEMS-TN kickoff will take place in Knoxville on June 26, and NSF Director Seturaman Panchanathan will visit UT.

Panchanathan said these NSF engine development awards lay the groundwork for a new innovation hub and potential future NSF engines. These honorees are part of the fabric of his NSF vision to create opportunity everywhere and enable innovation everywhere. They will build strong regional partnerships rooted in scientific innovation in all regions of our country. Through these program awards, NSF is sowing the seeds of the future of local innovation in our communities and growing local economies through research and partnerships. This will unlock ideas, talent, paths and resources to create a vibrant innovation ecosystem across our country.

