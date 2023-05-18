WSU Wins Stage 1 of Small Business Administration’s 2023 Accelerated Growth Fund Competition





Today, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Wichita State University as the Stage 1 winner of the 2023 Accelerated Growth Fund competition. Wichita will receive a $50,000 award to build strategic partnerships that support the start-up, growth and scale of STEM and R&D focused small businesses.

Wichita’s award-winning model seeks to amplify the impact and success of Growth Accelerator Partnerships, fostering and fostering a thriving domestic ecosystem that fosters equitable investment in innovative high-growth small businesses .

“Our goal is to ensure that technology-driven innovation entrepreneurs have the resources, participation, and support they need to succeed,” said John Tomblin, WSU Senior Vice President of Industry and Defense Programs. It’s about making it accessible,” he said.

Stage 1 winners were selected through a multi-tiered judging panel of entrepreneurship, business, innovation and strategic planning experts inside and outside the federal government. Applications and pitch videos submitted by finalists were reviewed by a panel of expert judges.

Wichita State University will be competing for an additional $50,000 to $150,000 later this summer.

“From inequality and climate change to supporting national defense and community-led economic prosperity, the real opportunity is now to build an innovation ecosystem and Wichita is passionate about making an impact. Yes,” said Debbie Franklin, WSU’s vice president of strategic initiatives. For industrial and defense programs.

The Strategic Initiatives Office manages grants and Phase 2 applications.

The Stage 2 prize will support growth-enhancing partnerships to develop strong innovation ecosystems with the ability to foster the building and expansion of STEM and R&D focused SMEs. Organizations not selected in Stage 1, as well as diverse local, regional and national associations from all disciplines and locations are eligible to connect with Stage 1 winners and form partnerships to win the Stage 2 award.

For more information on the Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, please visit www.sbir.gov/accelerators.

About Wichita State University

Wichita State University is Kansas’ only urban public research university, with approximately 22,000 students enrolled between the main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every U.S. state and more than 100 countries. included. Wichita State University and her WSU Institute of Technology are known for being student-centric and driving innovation.

Located in one of the largest cities in the state with the highest concentration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) jobs in the United States, Wichita State University offers a unique array of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities. offers an innovative route in for all our students.

A physical extension of Wichita State University’s main campus, the Innovation Campus is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing research and innovation parks, covering over 120 acres and home to many global companies and organizations. is based in

For more information, follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/wichitastate) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/wichita.state).

