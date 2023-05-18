Supreme Court Decision Continues to Protect Google, Facebook and Twitter





The Supreme Court rejected reference to a liability shield that protects technology platforms from being held liable for user posts, the court said in an unsigned opinion Thursday.

The decision currently provides a broad liability shield to protect companies such as Twitter, Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram, and Google-owned YouTube from being held accountable for what users say on their platforms. was left.

Court rulings in these cases will be a huge sigh of relief for tech platforms for now, but many lawmakers are still itching to reform their liability shields.

In Gonzalez v. Google, the court said it “refused to apply” Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This law protects platforms from what users say and also allows services to moderate or remove users,” the post said. The court said it made this decision because the complaint “appears to contain few, if any, plausible claims for relief.”

In light of its decision in a separate but similar case, Twitter v. Taamneh, the Supreme Court plans to remand the case to the lower courts for reconsideration.

In this case, the bereaved family of an American victim of the terrorist attack has been held accountable under the Anti-Terrorism Act, accusing Twitter of aiding and abetting the attack without taking adequate measures against terrorist content on its platform. Tried. In a decision written by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court ruled that such claims cannot be brought under the Act.

“According to plaintiffs’ allegations, defendants designed a virtual platform to remove ISIS-related users and ISIS-related content from the platform among hundreds of millions of users and vast amounts of content worldwide. willfully neglected to do so,” Mr Thomas wrote in court. unanimous opinion.

“Plaintiffs, however, fail to allege that Defendant knowingly provided material assistance to, or otherwise knowingly participated in, Reyna’s attack, much less that Defendant Not to mention that they supported ISIS so extensively and systematically that they held them accountable for their attacks,” he added. It refers to the nightclub where the terrorist attack took place.

While many lawmakers think Section 230 is an unnecessary protection for large industries, supporters of the section say the law will help dismiss lawsuits over user remarks early. It also claims to protect small businesses from costly lawsuits. Still, lawmakers remain divided on what form these changes should take, meaning there are still major hurdles to making them happen.

“This decision to abandon Section 230 is a clear victory for the moderation of online speech and content,” Jess Mears, legal counsel for the Meta- and Google-backed Progressive Chamber, said in a statement. “The Court may have once been motivated to reinterpret decades of Internet law, but it was clear from oral argument that changing the interpretation of Section 230 would cause more problems than it would solve. Ultimately, the court made the right decision.Section 230 is the decision it made.Maybe the Internet as we know it.”

“This is a big win for free speech on the internet,” said Chris Marches, director of the litigation center at NetChoice, whose members include Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok, in a statement. “The court was asked to invalidate section 230, but it refused.”

