REDdy and Ambitious: Red Medtech’s Laurie Rowe on Medical Tech Innovation





Professor Laurie Low outlines the focus of her company, Red Medtech, as she describes her journey from medical device engineer to regulatory expert.

Tell us about your career in the medical technology field.

Today, I have over 20 years of first-hand, hands-on experience in design, engineering, product development, quality manufacturing, regulatory management, and project leadership at several leading medical device companies. I specialize in medical technology device development, quality systems and regulatory work across companies of all sizes and different types of devices and technologies.

Why did you choose medical technology and what are your motivations?

I love innovative technology and really enjoy working with fellow engineers. We share a true passion for technology and the philosophy behind it. I wanted to help others. Medical device technology is a challenging and demanding industry, but I enjoy it. After all, I decided early on that I wanted to put engineering to good use. Being ethically clear in purpose means knowing that I am helping people to help them and being able to wholeheartedly accept what I am doing.

What kind of projects are you working on?

I have worked with SERG Technologies, which is revolutionizing the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. This project is a digital health platform for monitoring and managing Parkinson’s disease symptoms. Combining wearable technology with AI techniques applied to collected data is an attractive place to work. Parkinson’s disease is a complex, lifelong, incurable disease, and various Parkinson’s symptoms are common in other neurodegenerative diseases. The potential to share and apply data in other areas for the benefit of even more people is very exciting.

What is your proudest achievement?

i have two! It was such a proud moment when I received the Cathbert Trophy from the IED (Institution of Engineering Designers). This award was in recognition of my significant and evolving contributions to design that have yielded measurable benefits to commerce and society. As someone who gets up every day to try and help others, it felt good.

Most recently, I am honored and delighted to be the first female Visiting Professor at TEDI London: The Engineering & Design Institute. The opportunity to give back is a real passion for me, and I am passionate about supporting the next generation of technologists in our industry.

How do you stay abreast of the latest trends and developments in your industry?

Continuing professional development is what every engineer should do. Training is essential, so aim for the highest quality training from industry-leading providers such as accredited institutions. We also keep up to date on industry trends. I always have “Med-Tech Innovation News” on my desk.

What are the current challenges in medical technology?

Many people face challenges around regulatory change and this is an area where we support many of our clients. As difficult as it is, I support this update because it is all about improving patient safety.

New regulation is pending in the UK, but with the UK no longer part of the EU, the individual requirements add further complexity. Transitional arrangements for both UK and EU regulations are welcome and we help our clients navigate the compliance landscape for both new product development and MDR remediation projects.

It’s great to see more international collaborations to make things easier for manufacturers. Internationally, we support our customers with our Medical Device Single Audit programme, and hope the UK will become a member. Some great international development and harmonization efforts are underway. Anything that matches global requirements for patient safety everywhere is a good thing.

New regulations are on the horizon, adding even more stringent requirements, which is why Red Medtech helps clients. However, it was not a pure quality regulation company. We have made an impact on our clients because we were able to offer a holistic approach to the whole process, combining compliance with the entire development process. That’s our sweet spot!

How do you see the industry evolving?

There are two big trends I see. One is the continued adoption of eQMS and new digital regulatory solutions. Digitizing and optimizing corporate processes is Red’s area of ​​expertise. Another key trend in development is the adoption of artificial intelligence and connected healthcare, which is a very exciting area. Smart wound care is a case in point, using sensors to capture better patient data to drive better designs, user-centric devices and better patient outcomes.

What’s next for Red Medtech?

At Red, we are in an exciting stage of evolution. We are excited to celebrate his 2nd anniversary this year. Myself and my team are always looking for new and innovative projects that can benefit from our experience and support.

We grow both Red Allstars, an internal team of subject matter experts, and Red Network, an external partner network of approved suppliers and manufacturers. We only work with good people and companies we trust – people who share our high standards, values ​​and characteristics. Because it’s not just what you do that matters, but how you do it. Becoming part of Red Allstars or Red Network constitutes the gold standard in the medical device technology industry.

We deliver results for our clients using trusted methodologies within the Red Framework, a comprehensive and agile project leadership process. Our approach provides reliable expertise and support at every stage of product development, from concept to market. This is the culmination of our experience to date and what makes us unique in the market is the fact that we have extensive experience not only in quality and regulatory factors but also in engineering and product development.

We enjoy a team approach by working collaboratively with our clients. Mutually responsible, we share common goals and objectives. The agility to apply a tested framework to some or all parts of the product journey, depending on the client’s specific requirements, has led to a great success in bringing products to market.

But medical device innovators and developers are the stars of our industry, the ones pushing the frontiers of healthcare technology. My role is to facilitate by providing the necessary development leadership to bring the product to market.

I love to immerse myself in something new and always want to expand into different areas of medical technology. Prosthetics is a very interesting field for me, as is intelligent wound care. Keep an eye on this space as more needs to be learned and developed when it comes to combination products that combine pharmaceutical drug delivery and medical devices.

Red Medtech will be exhibiting at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo at stand E25 at the NEC in Birmingham on 7-8 June. Register for free at www.med-techexpo.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/medtech-regulatory-insights/reddy-and-willing-laurie-rowe-from-red-medtech-speaks-to-med/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos