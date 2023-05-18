Twitter, Google Win Big in Supreme Court





The two decisions represent a major win for the tech industry, which has argued that the curtailment of Section 230 could have disastrous consequences for the internet if platforms could be sued over content moderation decisions. Become. But the resolution could face future congressional conflicts over the extent of legal protections Internet companies enjoy.

The tech industry welcomed the ruling. This is a big win for free speech on the internet, said Chris Marches, director of the litigation center at NetChoice, the tech industry group representing Twitter and Google, in a statement.

Even with the best moderation systems available, a service like Twitter alone cannot screen all user-generated content with 100 percent accuracy, Marchese said. Holding such services accountable for unintentionally leaked harmful content would have discouraged them from hosting user-generated content.

In the first lawsuit, Twitter v. Taamneh, the Supreme Court held Twitter, Google and Facebook liable for the 2017 ISIS attack on a nightclub in Turkey because of recruitment videos posted on the site. Rejected unanimously.

And judges used the case’s ruling to get away from the clear Gonzalez v. Google ruling from the family of a California college student killed in a terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. . The family alleged that Google’s YouTube algorithm promoted ISIS solicitation videos, which contributed to the attack.

The High Court dismissed the Google case with a three-page unsigned opinion that the Section 230 issue was not ripe for decision.

According to the court’s opinion, we refuse to address the application of section 230 to complaints that appear to state few plausible claims for relief.

While the judges remanded the Google case back to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for further consideration, leaving the case theoretically open to reinstatement, the High Court’s negative language did not gave little hope to

Aside from the § 230 issue, the High Court’s emphatic dismissal of the lawsuit surrounding the Turkish nightclub attack prompted courts and juries to conclude that their system of filtering out terrorist propaganda was unfair, and that corporate It was a big win for the tech companies, which feared it would impose too much responsibility on them. Insufficient robustness.

In a memorandum written by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court found that these kinds of allegations that the platform was insufficiently investigated and cracked down on President Barack’s 2016 law against supporters of terrorism. He said it wasn’t enough to hold companies liable under “the judiciary law.” President Obama vetoes.

Thomas said it’s not always easy to define the concept of aiding or abetting terrorism, but an incomplete effort to keep terrorist content off sites is not the same as aiding terrorist acts.

The point of aiding and abetting, writes Mr. Thomas, is to hold accountable those who knowingly and guiltyly participated in the wrongful act in question. Courts may more readily presume such guilt-inducing aiding if there is a direct link between the defendant’s conduct and the tort. But the weaker the relationship, the more courts should require plaintiffs to demonstrate guilty involvement through willful assistance that materially facilitated the tort.

Thomas acknowledged that there are few clear and sharp distinctions that can be applied to identify abetting and abetting, but there are litigation theories that social media companies could be held accountable for any terrorist acts committed by ISIS. expressed displeasure.

Thomas’ decision to encourage freewheeling interaction on social media, despite the potential for abuse by bad guys, calls into question what views Mr. It was somewhat of a turning point from its previous position on Section 230, which wrote two dissenting opinions calling for a review and narrowing of the shield. This is because lower courts have overly broadly interpreted the law in favor of technology companies.

