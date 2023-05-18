Adtech Holding Soars to Deloitte’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Technology Companies in the Middle East and Cyprus





LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Adtech Holding, a global leader in advertising and marketing technology, proudly earns a spot in Deloitte’s prestigious Technology Fast 50 program, a mid-sized, fast-growing technology Ranked in the top 50 companies. East and Cyprus. This remarkable achievement underscores the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in the media and entertainment technology sector.

About AdTech Holding: Pioneering Technology for the Global Martech Industry

A pioneer in the adtech and martech industry since its establishment in 2011, AdTech Holding boasts a diversified company portfolio including Notix, PropellerAds, Zeydoo, Propush.me and Adex, and has launched multiple innovative products to the market. I was.

Driven by its drive to deliver pioneering solutions using advanced AI, data science, and expert systems built by world-class talent, the company delights its clients, partners, and colleagues while expanding its presence in the Middle East and Cyprus. We are committed to leading the industry.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Program: Recognizing the Fastest Growing Technology Companies

Deloitte’s program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies headquartered in the Middle East and Cyprus based on revenue growth over the past four years.

To participate in this prestigious ranking, companies must meet a stringent set of criteria, including deriving a significant portion of their operating revenue from the sale of proprietary technology or technology-related products.

Success in the Middle East and Cyprus in the Face of Difficulties

Despite facing many challenges through supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and rising energy prices in 2021 and 2022, the Middle East and Cyprus remained flexible, resilient and adaptable. Cyprus, in particular, has emerged as the future center of technology innovation, with more than 446 start-ups and scale-up companies set to base in the country in 2022 alone.

story continues

AdTech Holding: Paving the Way for Entertainment and Media Technology in Cyprus

AdTech Holding’s recognition as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the Middle East and Cyprus is especially noteworthy as it leads the way for Cypriot tech startups to follow.

AdTech Holding’s CEO, Alexander Vasekin, expressed his pride and gratitude for his company’s recognition on Deloitte’s Fast 50 list.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the Middle East and Cyprus. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our incredible team. continues to innovate and grow with the opening of its new headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus, Adtech Holding is committed to making long-term investments in its operations and the future of Cyprus, while ensuring that it operates in a world-class environment. This makes us a world leader in ad tech.”

Adtech Holding and the Future of the Martech Industry

The company continues to break new ground in the martech space, setting the stage for further advancements in the industry. AdTech Holding’s success story inspires other tech companies in the Middle East and Cyprus.

With a strong global presence and an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of the martech industry, AdTech Holding will continue to lead the way in technology, driving growth and success for years to come. .

Media Contact: Mari [email protected]

Sision

To download multimedia, view the original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adtech-holding-soars-into-deloittes-top-50-fastest-growing-tech- companies-in-middle-east–Cyprus-301827300.html

Source Adtech Holding

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/adtech-holding-soars-deloittes-top-123200381.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos