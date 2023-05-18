Google raises its edge in the race for AI supremacy with two new products — here’s what investors need to know





Alphabet (GOOG 1.55%) (GOOGL 1.62%), Google’s parent company, is no stranger to artificial intelligence (AI). A few years ago, the tech giant focused on using AI to improve everything from search to serving potential advertisers. And just last week, Alphabet surprised investors with its latest AI update at its annual developer conference.

But the company didn’t stop there. In fact, Alphabet’s announcement at another conference yesterday may signal a big step in the high-growth, billion-dollar AI market. We are talking about healthcare AI. Alphabet’s Google Cloud has announced two new solutions of his that could be game-changing for biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Here’s what investors should know:

key to drug discovery

Google Cloud said both the Target and Lead Identification Suite and the Multiomics Suite are now available worldwide. The first product will help scientists predict protein structures. This is the key to drug discovery. When researchers understand the structure of a particular protein, they can understand its role in disease. And that will facilitate the development of therapeutics targeting this protein.

Because the Multiomics suite deals with genomics, it can be particularly useful for companies working on personalized medicine and researchers who want to make new discoveries based on genomes. This suite accelerates data discovery and analysis. Researchers can streamline data sharing and transform raw sequence data into insights.

The Target and Multiomics suites are game-changing for companies to address two of the biggest challenges in healthcare: time to market and the cost of that long process. It can take up to 15 years to bring a drug from the drawing board to market. And the development process could cost more than $1 billion, according to the British Journal of Pharmacology.

These AI tools clearly speed up the process, potentially reducing the cost of drug development. Colossal Biosciences has already started using the Multiomics Suite and notes a 52% reduction in costs. And the company says he’s cut the time it takes to complete a whole-genome sequence by 88%.

Bringing change to healthcare

These two factors can make a big difference between biotech and pharmaceutical companies. For example, you can determine whether a company will bring a product to market first. Alternatively, it can determine whether a company can afford to develop a particular candidate.

Finally, these tools may help reduce drug candidate failures during the development process. That’s because from the early days when researchers enter the lab, they can have stronger data — the data they need to select the best molecules to treat specific diseases.

As I mentioned earlier, Colossal is already using Google Cloud’s new product. So does pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is a major customer for several reasons. First, Pfizer is a large pharmaceutical company with a market value of over $200 billion. Second, as older blockbuster drugs face loss of exclusivity and sales of coronavirus vaccines decline, Pfizer is aggressively pushing new drugs to market. If Google Cloud can help Pfizer speed up drug development and win, these AI platforms could truly take off.

It’s important to remember that AI in healthcare is not a niche market. In fact, that may be one of AI’s greatest achievements. On the business side, costs can be reduced and time to market can be shortened. And for patients, it could lead to life-saving products. According to Statista data, the global AI healthcare market is expected to reach $188 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 37%.

What does this mean for the alphabet?

The company has bet on AI across its business. And these new developments in healthcare AI could be one of Alphabet’s most significant AI steps to date.

While Google’s ad revenue growth is slowing, Google Cloud’s revenue is increasing. In the most recent quarter, revenue for the same business he increased by 28%. Amazon’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) remains the overwhelming market leader. But a focus on healthcare AI could be a driver of Google Cloud’s future growth.

AWS recently said that customers are restraining their spending in the current market environment. But with an eye to Google Cloud’s new AI platform, one can imagine that healthcare clients could increase their spending. They need to develop new products to grow, but if AI can get them there faster and cheaper, it’s a worthwhile investment.

This may not happen immediately. But pharmaceutical companies are starting to hear about the benefits of using this tool, so more and more companies are likely to knock on Google Cloud’s door. Of course, Google Cloud isn’t the only city game. AWS is also making progress in AI healthcare. But at this early stage of AI, several companies have room to excel.

All of this means that Alphabet and its investors have great reasons to support the company’s latest move in the world of AI.

