How Brands Should Respond to Google’s New Generative Search Experience

In the 25 years that Google has been at the forefront of search, we haven’t seen anything like the one shared at last week’s I/O keynote.

The demo shared in real time at the New Search Generation Experience (SGE) conference was awe-inspiring and terrifying. With SGE, Google uses long blocks of generated text, created by Bard Google’s answer to ChatGPT and built from a proprietary large-scale language model (LLM) called PaLM2, to provide descriptive answers to queries. Make your search more powerful and conversational by providing meaningful answers.

As we’ve demonstrated, Google Search gives you AI-powered snapshots of the information that’s important to consider, along with links to dig deeper. Underneath this snapshot, Google says, you’ll see suggestions for additional content to dig deeper into your search or perform related searches prompted by Google. Context carries over from question to question, allowing exploration to continue in a more natural way that conversational AI works. Searchers can also find starting points and additional perspectives on web content.

Sure, the traditional search results that searchers are accustomed to still exist. But these links are overshadowed by the results produced by Bard.

How SGE will change search

From a searcher’s perspective, you don’t always need a lot of information to make a decision. I remember how painful it was to look up recipes on the net. Most recipe websites require scrolling through hundreds of words of text to get to the ingredients and recipes.

But if you type in a query like “How do I make tandoori chicken?”, logging into Bard immediately brings up a list of ingredients and instructions. Some challenges immediately come to mind.

It will be interesting to see if and when publishers are credited as sources. Another challenge with this is that the generated text doesn’t include reviews, so I don’t know if anyone else has tried this recipe or if the answer has been shared with other searchers asking the same question. . Google has promised to take a responsible approach to AI, but has not publicly announced any progress in sourcing generated text. Will publishers take their eyes off their websites?

From a publisher’s perspective, these conversational answers can significantly reduce the need for searchers to leave the search results page. Publishers and brands acting as publishers have invested millions of dollars in marketing their content to generate revenue and conversions. For a home cook who publishes a cooking blog, there is nothing that drives people to her website to read recipe reviews. The publisher loses the opportunity to earn affiliate income by selling the cooking utensils used to make the dish, and the advertising income from advertisements displayed on the recipe page is also reduced.

The challenges I just described are the same for large brands, but at an exponentially larger scale.

The Downfall of Rich Snippets?

As SGE is poised to take over key areas of SERPs, we expect featured answers and users to also see less rich snippets such as question boxes. These remedies feel like a low-tech execution of what Bard can offer with the promise of greater interactivity.

Still, what makes these snippets better than SGE is that they are attribution. The burden of determining whether a source is factual still falls heavily on the searcher.

However, Google recently announced updates to its fact-checking tools to further its commitment to truthful information. I have to wonder if fact-checking applies to generative searches.

So how do brands navigate this brave new world of search?

Generative search results appear. There is no way around it. It’s impossible to know how or when this will affect what you see in the conversation box, or if and when Google will take better action regarding citing source information, but it’s not an authoritative and trustworthy We believe there are many things brands can do to build signals. It then fills the rest of the resulting page with different types of information.

1.) Double building authority and EEAT signals

We believe experience, expertise, authority and credibility are still the signals to watch. Google may rely more on credibility and authorship signals as a way of determining whether content is true.

2.) Run a content audit

In your content strategy, look for topical gaps that are beneficial to your product or service. One of the use cases Google highlighted was comparing two things for a very specific audience. What are the key considerations in your audience’s decision-making process? Your answers will help highlight content your site may be missing or could have improved.

3.) Diversify your content assets

As search results continue to diversify away from the traditional list of 10 blue links, it helps to increase the variety of content types you offer on your site. The content your brand publishes should leverage the format that best fits your search intent. Example: For educational how-to content, videos are great. For informational topics where there is a lot to unravel, articles may be best.

4.) Rethink Content Length

Google also says it plans to make search results more human and snack-like. Short content can be more effective than long form content. Thanks to the Tik Tok trend of short attention spans. Google announced the addition of Hidden Gems. This component of our helpful content system will be released in the coming months. This feature is designed to display information from hard-to-find places such as forum comments in his threads, lesser-known blog posts, or articles containing unique expertise on the topic. I’m not saying long-form content will go away. However, I think that the evaluation will change depending on the length of the content.

5.) Offer generative searches on your website

Train generative AI to learn your brand’s content, tone, and offers. Trained with this information, you can use off-the-shelf tools to deliver your own customized chatbot. We believe this will improve customer service and allow brands to extend their tone and messaging in ways that are beneficial and insightful to their customers.

One thing is for sure, I can’t remember a more exciting time to be in the search industry.

