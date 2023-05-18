Illinois-Based UVCeed Wins 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award





UVCeed won the 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for its flagship product, a mobile UV light sanitizer that is effective in killing 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses in seconds, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) . The award recognizes hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of the challenges of the pandemic. UVCeed attaches to the back of any smartphone and features a powerful mercury-free LED UV beam, multiple sensors, exclusive iCide smart dosage, iCide safety technology and an intuitive app. This product was created to limit the spread of infectious diseases, especially COVID-19, and keep users free from germs all year round.

UVCeed, the world’s smartest mobile UV light sanitizer, won the 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award. Hosted by TMC, a global integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product judging division, the annual awards recognize hardware, Awards software, devices/peripherals, applications and services.

The UVCeed smart disinfection platform was created in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to limit the spread of infectious diseases, especially COVID-19. But what the pandemic really emphasized was the need to protect our germs from not just COVID-19, but the many diseases we face all year round. UVCeed provides that protection and was recognized with this award for its innovation and commitment to public health.

UVCeed is now available for both iOS and Android devices. This product is 99.9 percent effective in killing bacteria, germs, and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in seconds. The device attaches to the back of any smartphone and features powerful mercury-free LED UV light and multiple sensors, proprietary iCide smart dosage and iCide safety technology, and gives users the power, visibility and confidence to protect. It features an intuitive app. yourself anytime, anywhere.

Dr. Peter Bonutti, co-founder and CEO of UVCeed, said, “The coronavirus pandemic is not only about the new coronavirus, but all the diseases we face throughout the year, including bacteria and infections. UVCeed is committed to providing that protection and we are proud that this award recognizes our innovation and commitment to public health.”

TMC CEO Rich Tehrani said: “UVCeed has demonstrated a commitment to quality and innovation in developing technology solutions that help manage and overcome the pandemic outbreak. We look forward to our continued efforts to improve the future.”

The UVCeed team is thrilled to receive the 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award, which recognizes the company’s innovative solutions to curb the spread of disease and protect public health.

For more information about UVCeed, please visit our website (https://uvceed.com/).

