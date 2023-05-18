Google to delete accounts that haven’t been used in over two years





Google has updated its account policy to remove accounts that have not been used or signed in for at least two years. | Photo credit: Reuters

Google updated its inactive account policy on Tuesday to remove accounts that haven’t been used or signed in for at least two years.

According to the company, the removal will also include content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.

This policy applies only to personal Google Accounts and does not affect accounts of organizations such as businesses and schools.

This policy has been implemented, but will not immediately affect users with inactive accounts. The removals will begin in December 2023, the company said.

Users will be notified several months before deletion to give them enough time to save their accounts.

Google also clarified that it has no plans to remove accounts containing YouTube videos, according to a 9to5Google report. The report comes after users on Social He Media inquired about the future of the deceased or inactive creator’s YouTube content.

However, it wasn’t clear if users could keep their accounts active with one video.

Google cited a lack of two-factor authentication and fewer security checks for users with inactive accounts as reasons for the policy change. The company claims that if inactive accounts are compromised, attackers could carry out identity theft or use these accounts to share spam or malicious content. bottom.

You can keep your account active by logging into your inactive account or other Google services.

