Wellstar launches $100 million technology fund months after Atlanta hospital closures





The $100 million will be rolled out over the next five years. Catalyst plans to invest directly in more than 50 startups and indirectly invest in about 150 more through other venture funds.

Catalyst has already invested more than $1.8 million in four companies, none of which are based in Georgia. Businesses range from maternal and child health startups to manufacturers of antibacterial LED lights. Welstar is also a customer of some businesses in which it has invested.

It’s a great first step, said Maria Tucker Goethe, CEO of Georgia Bio, a nonprofit that promotes the state’s life sciences industry. But for Wellstar, the real work to make a meaningful impact on patient health is about to begin.

Investments give companies what they need to get started, but they also need the mentoring, support and guidance that can only come from a network of experts, he said.

Georgia is one of the worst-hit states, but it’s also home to vast tech resources, Tucker Goethe said. Atlanta has a unique opportunity to possibly become a major city at the intersection of biopharmaceuticals and digital health.

Ann Holder is the founder and CEO of maternal health startup Marani Health, one of the first four companies invested in by Catalyst.

The fact that Welstar has been on this journey for us is really important, Holder said. Catalyst invested $475,000 in the startup’s recent funding round. Holder said the company plans to use the funding for Maranis’ digital health platform for prenatal and postnatal care, complete FDA approval of the fetal monitoring device, and continue product development.

Catalyst also deploys some of its venture capital in partnership with Atlanta organizations. When Catalyst launched two years ago, it announced an investment in Engage, a venture fund that raises and invests from corporate partners. Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is one of his Engages partners.

Catalyst invested $3 million in Engage when it launched, Capps said, adding that Catalyst will continue to be involved with Engage and similar groups going forward.

Catalyst also partners with Goodie Nation, a non-profit community for diverse founders, investors and professionals. About 20 percent of the companies joining the Goodiation network are healthcare startups, said Joey Womack, the nonprofit’s founder and CEO. Catalyst is looking to invest in some of his Goodie Nation founders, and one of Catalyst’s leaders is also a non-profit leader.

In my opinion [the Catalyst fund] Womack said it has helped position Atlantas for leadership in innovation and health. Atlanta is trying to become a global health leader by leveraging institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But I think the capital was missing, Womack said.

Wellstars caused a firestorm last year when it decided to close the Atlanta Medical Center, emergency rooms and regular hospital beds at the Atlanta Medical Center South in Eastpoint. Both Fulton County facilities were unfairly accepting of low-income and black patients.

Welster said the facility is not financially sustainable. In response, the elected leaders announced his two federal complaints against Provider.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Welstar’s most recent financial statements filed with the state show that both AMC sites spent $308.6 million to care for the poor and charities. Some health experts and local officials are skeptical about how the estimate is calculated.

Wellster said it continues to provide vast amounts of free care in hospitals across the state and is the largest charitable health care provider in the state.

Still, Wellstar reported a net worth of $2.8 billion in its latest financial report for September 2022, raising questions as to why the system should shut down AMC hospitals.

Like most non-profit hospital systems, Wellstars’ charitable designation exempts you from paying federal, state, and local taxes.

State legislators, Fulton County Commissioner Rob Pitts, and other local leaders filed two federal complaints in March resulting from the AMC closure. Some asked the IRS to investigate whether Welstar should retain its nonprofit status. Another document asks the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights, to investigate whether the hospital closure violates Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and if it does, Welstar Inc. requested that the damages be rectified.

Responding to questions about the need to close two AMC facilities, the health system said Wellstar is a non-profit organization and the health system’s net proceeds are reinvested in our mission. We must carry out our duties responsibly.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America have partnered to bring even more journalists to cover topics that matter to their communities. Help us fund this important cause at ajc.com/give.

