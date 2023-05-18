Take your ultrawide monitor anywhere with your AR laptop





The concept of working from home has been completely redefined in the last few years. Many people can technically work from anywhere as long as they have Wi-Fi and a computer. But for those who are used to clicking multiple monitors or roaming around at a standing desk, working away from home requires juggling a multitude of peripherals to be productive.

But what if you didn’t have to squat over a dark, tiny laptop screen in a coffee shop? Now you can harness the power of multi-monitor setups with augmented reality (AR) glasses and keyboards. Spacetop, founded by a new company called Sightful, founded by former Magic Leap execs, does just that. As the world’s first AR laptop, it offers the convenience of a virtual 100-inch screen and the ability to view as many windows and apps as you need to get your work done wherever you are.

It can be purchased for $2,000 through an invite-only early access program. We plan to ship the prizes to the winners in early July. Anyone can apply, but Sightful says it’s specifically looking for enthusiastic early adopters to provide feedback that the company can use to improve the experience.

When you buy something using a link in our story, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. learn more.

Update May 18: A previous version of this article stated that Spacetop has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It has a Snapdragon 865. I’ve revised the story to reflect this.

fun and basic

I’ve only used Spacetop for a short amount of time, but I was surprised by how little it contained. It’s glasses attached to a full-size keyboard with a wired touchpad. Weighing in at 3.3 pounds, he’s only slightly heavier than his MacBook Air at 2.7 pounds, and is compact enough to easily slip into a backpack or tote.

To bring Spacetop to its current form, Sightful tapped existing hardware from NReal (known for its AR glasses) and Wistron (an electronics manufacturer that partners with laptop brands such as HP and Dell). However, the company has spent time customizing the device and adding thoughtful features to enhance the experience.

We went through many iterations to ensure that these glasses could be worn comfortably for long periods of time without leaving marks on the face, catching hair, or ruining makeup. The headset is also optimized for viewing content up close, such as reading text. The right arm has a physical button that controls the brightness of the display.

AR glasses with prescription lenses can be ordered at no additional cost (accessible by invitation only). The Spacetop ships with a pair of magnetically attached custom ground lenses. I usually wear AR and VR headsets over my glasses, so I was happy to test the device with lenses that matched my prescription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/sightful-spacetop-augmented-reality-laptop-hands-on-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos