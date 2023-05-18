Google may delete old accounts.Here’s how to stop it





On May 16th, Google announced a new plan to remove accounts that have been inactive for two years, as well as accounts that were created but never used (or used for only a short period of time). Do you have an old Gmail account collecting cobwebs or a Google Photos account storing vacation photos from years ago? Start looking for your login credentials. If you haven’t signed in within the last two years, your account and everything it contains may be deleted as early as December.

This change affects Google Calendar, Drive, Docs, Gmail, Meet and Photos. Accounts with YouTube videos are a notable exception to the new deletion policy, as are accounts with active subscriptions (payments count as activity). Also, this change applies only to his personal Google account, not to profiles associated with companies or classrooms. (Can you hear it? The sound of a thousand bosses and principals sighing in relief.)

Worried about your personal Google account evaporating? Here are some quick tips on how to make sure your account is active and if you forget your password.

How to prevent account deletion

Stopping Google from deleting your account is easy if you remember your password. Just log in. That’s all. No further steps are required. According to Ruth Crichelli, vice president of product management, in his Google blog post, if you’ve recently logged into your Google account or any of his Google services, your account is considered active and won’t be deleted. Ok, easy enough.

To be safe, you don’t need to log out of the account you’re using and log back in again. This change is intended for inactive accounts. What does that mean for Google? Essentially, anything you do with your account, from searching on Google, to reading your emails in Gmail, to accessing documents in Google Drive, is considered activity. will be The goal here is to remove abandoned accounts that are unlikely to have strong, unique passwords or have two-factor authentication set up to help Google’s overall security. , he writes Kricheli.

Wait a minute, what’s my password?

husband! Don’t give up just yet. Maybe you forgot your password, but do you remember your username or phone number? Start the account recovery process here for most Google accounts and here for Gmail.

Still having trouble accessing your inactive account? For advice from the Google Account Safety team on what’s going on with your profile and some possible remedies, see this article. Please refer to the. Google says it will send a message to the account’s primary email address and recovery address before deleting it. Similarly, if you are an administrator of someone’s account and you don’t have access to that account, or they pass away and you want to commemorate their account, we may use Google Takeout to download and store their data or We suggest setting up an inactive account manager to gain access to your account. remain accessible.

In the first wave of deletions, accounts that were registered but no longer used are deleted. When will the second wave of inactive account removal start? We don’t know the exact date yet, so we recommend trying to log in before the start of December.

Want to keep an old Google account that you’ll only use sparingly after the new policy goes into effect? ​​Set a reminder in your calendar, log in and click occasionally. Even better, consider storing your data on a physical drive.

