Improving Ukraine’s defense technology could help defeat Russia





Technology has played an important role for as long as humans have waged war. New military technologies determine the form and methods of warfare, while at the same time offering undeniable advantages to those who possess them. Today, the rise of AI, drones and autonomous control systems has changed the face of warfare, shifting the battlefield to the realm of technology. Ukraine is at the forefront of this process.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has defended itself in a major war against an enemy with overwhelming superiority in both conventional weapons and manpower. But while Russia resorts to heavy-handed means of artillery fire and human wave tactics, Ukraine deploys highly creative and innovative forms of warfare utilizing a variety of often improvised technology solutions. are doing. This focus on defense technology has contributed to many of Ukraine’s most notable military successes over the past 15 months. With proper support, victory over Russia can be ensured.

The Ukrainian military has already demonstrated its ability to effectively manage the modern battlefield using everything from drone technology to satellite communications. These technologies will help save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians while dramatically increasing the efficiency of combat operations.

At the same time, it is important not to underestimate the enemy. Russian military commanders are recognizing the growing importance of defense technology and are working hard to close the gap in an area where Ukraine has an established lead. In order to stay ahead, it is important to constantly innovate. This requires a systematic approach to the development of the Ukrainian defense-technical sector.

Ukraine’s immediate goal is to pave the way for defense innovations that can make a strong contribution to defeating Russian aggression. We need to create an environment where startups can thrive and innovative products can move rapidly to volume production. Creativity must be tailored to military-specific needs, and the expertise and state support needed to turn good ideas into military advantage is readily available.

That was the thinking behind the Brave1 defense technology cluster, which Ukraine launched in late April. A joint initiative of Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Defense, General Staff, National Security and Defense Council, Ministry of Strategic Industries and Ministry of Economy, Brave1 is designed to serve as a hub for Ukraine’s defense technology industry. It is a platform for optimizing cooperation between individual defense technology companies, the state, the Ukrainian military, investors and other potential partners.

Brave1’s range is necessarily wide. Ukraine aims to promote new developments in a wide range of defense-related technology areas such as supply and logistics, unmanned aerial vehicles, cybersecurity, navigation and medical. We designed this engagement based on our international experience, but the end result is a very unique Ukrainian story. Brave1 includes partner accelerators and incubators, investor engagement opportunities, and educational courses.

The Brave1 Defense Innovation Council is led by Mark Lennon, a senior Apple executive with over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, including defense. His background and credibility allow Brave1 to become a powerful platform capable of generating war-winning technology. It will also help raise international awareness of Ukrainian innovation and attract the attention of the world’s leading technology companies.

Long-term goals are clear. Ukraine must become one of the world’s leading defense technology countries. This is perfectly realistic. After all, Ukraine already routinely has a unique wartime experience and boasts a very large number of highly skilled IT professionals and engineers. The all-out invasion of Moscow turned Ukraine into a testing ground for new military technology. It is also transforming the country into a defense technology powerhouse.

The process could have serious implications for Ukraine’s national security and the country’s economy. I am sure that the next few years will witness the emergence of a powerful multi-billion dollar Ukrainian defense technology company. The growth of this sector will play an important role in Ukraine’s defense policy in the coming decades and will remain a top national priority.

It all starts now. The challenge now is to defeat Russia. The war started by President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to end anytime soon. Rather, it should be viewed as a marathon. Ukrainians must prepare for a long-term battle. We must play to our strengths as a nation of tech-savvy innovators and do everything possible to maximize effective cooperation between creative minds, national institutions and our military. . Ukrainians have already proven to audiences around the world that they are the bravest warriors on the planet. They now need to make sure they are one of the smartest.

Mikhaylo Fedorov is Minister of Digital Transformation and Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Education Development of Ukraine.

Image: Ukrainian Marines participate in FPV drone flight training during the Russian offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine on May 15, 2023. (Reuters/Sofia Gatilova)

