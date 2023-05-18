Google turns off 1% of Chrome cookies to test new ad tech





When not to use cookies

Google is regularly updating its privacy sandbox timeline and delaying the deprecation of cookies. What Google and online publishers are testing is a complete overhaul of how ads are targeted online and how marketers measure those ads. Google is developing APIs that websites connect to to access anonymous, aggregated data sets about web users in lieu of cookies and other identifiers that rely on personal information.

For example, Google built the Topics API, which only tracks a limited, anonymous sample of interests collected about a consumer, not their entire online history. Google also has something called “Protected Audiences API” which allows cross-site advertising to retarget consumers without disclosing personal data. The system is built to address ongoing privacy concerns in online advertising, but it also raises concerns for ad tech companies and competition. Google needs to build its new advertising platform in a way that doesn’t interfere with rivals who also sell internet ads, but Google’s data restrictions could be unduly impactful.

Publishers also want to protect their data and their customers by not broadcasting personal information about web visitors, Wong said. Wong said the new Protected Audiences API was designed to do just that while allowing publishers to participate in retargeting ads.

“The new design of the API will allow publishers to utilize their inventory without worrying about their audience being stolen,” said Wong.

There are concerns that the removal of cookies could hurt the online publishing industry by reducing advertising revenue. Google is trying to show that it can maintain the value of advertising, and has published some research on its privacy sandbox test. Last month, Google announced that ads served without cookies were about 90% as relevant as those with cookies, and that ad spend was down 2% to 7% under the new system.

Google today announced new details of the timeline to help publishers and marketers prepare for more robust testing. APIs related to ad relevance and measurement will be fully available to publishers in the third quarter of this year, starting in July, Wong said. Then, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the publisher will be able to independently simulate cookieless traffic and compare ad experiences to traffic that still relies on he cookies.

Wong said the test, which will begin in early 2024 and disable cookies for 1% of Chrome users across all publishers, is a rather “universal” test.

Detailed News: Alphabet’s Ad Sales Rebound in Q1

