A secretive Israeli startup unveils an AR laptop it took three years to develop





Israeli startup Sightful has finally unveiled its product, Spacetop, which has been shrouded in mystery since 2020. Spacetop is a laptop that doesn’t have a physical screen, but instead has augmented reality (AR) glasses. Spacetop looks like a regular 13-inch laptop, except it doesn’t have a screen. However, with the option to have multiple screens open at the same time, the company says it’s like having a 100-inch laptop in his backpack. It comes with relatively small glasses, costs him $2,000, and is currently only available in the US where it has all regulatory approvals.

Sightful is registered in Israel and has 60 employees in its Tel Aviv office. To date, the company has raised two rounds of $61 million, with its final round of $33 million closed earlier this year, led by Corner Ventures. The company has raised $28 million in a seed round led by Aleph VC of Michael Eisenberg and Eden Shochat.

Sightful is led by CEO and co-founder Tamir Berliner, one of the founders of PrimeSense, one of the Israeli companies behind the success of the Xbox Kinect. PrimeSense was later acquired by Apple for $350 million and was used in the iPhone’s facial recognition technology.

After the sale to Apple, Berliner served as general manager at Magic Leap Israel, which developed AR glasses. Since its founding in 2010, Magic Leap has raised a whopping $3.5 billion in funding. Berliner left the company with Tomar Kahan (COO) to found Sightful in 2020.

Calcalist spoke with the two founders ahead of Thursday’s announcement, and they shared some of the lessons they learned from Magic Leap in founding their own startups.

“Before you develop a product, you have to know who your customer is and build something around that,” says Berlina. “We don’t have to put a lot of things on the user and tell them to decide what they want to do with it. , and only then, the technology that made it possible.”

Berliner points to the fact that the Magic Leap glasses were so expensive and cumbersome that they were not commercially successful. Spacetop comes with small glasses that are about the same size as regular glasses and attach to your laptop. If you need glasses, you can include your prescription when you order your laptop and receive special lenses magnetized to augmented reality glasses. It also protects privacy when working in shared spaces or cafes, as users must wear glasses when accessing computer screens.

This laptop is manufactured at the Wistron factory in Taiwan, where about one-tenth of all laptops in the world are now manufactured, including Lenovo, Dell and HP.

“When we left Magic Leap to start the company, we left with the knowledge that the AR world had reached maturity, but without a final idea,” Berliner continues. . “Then COVID-19 began and we saw a shift in the labor market. People everywhere need to be more productive, but at the same time, work will always require more screens and applications. This is just this kind of contradiction.” It can be solved with AR. In fact, no one had ever created an AR product before, and none were actually suitable for everyday use. We think of ourselves as a product company, not an AR company. . “

The founders said they will only sell 1,000 units at this stage to receive user feedback and improve the product before moving to mass production. “It is clear to us that this is a new category. Laptops have changed very little since they came into mass use about 20 years ago. ‘, says Berliner. “If any major company wants to work with us, we are happy to work with them. Our goal at the moment is to understand what our users need and create the best possible version of our product. This is the beginning of a revolution.” .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/h1q1l6xrh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos