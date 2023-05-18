UVCeed Wins 2023 Pandemic Technology Innovation Award





World’s smartest mobile UV light sanitizer recognized for outstanding innovation to combat pandemic challenges

EFFINGHAM, Ill., May 18, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UVCeed today received a 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for its flagship product, the world’s smartest mobile UV light sanitizer announced that it did. Hosted by TMC, a global integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, the annual awards recognize hardware, software, and innovation that help society and businesses function effectively in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic. Recognize devices/peripherals, applications and services.

UVCeed is the world’s smartest mobile UV light sanitizer, effective in killing 99.9 percent of germs, germs and viruses (including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19) in seconds there is. UVCeed is now available for both iOS and Android. (Figure: Business Wire)

Dr. Peter Bonutti, co-founder and CEO of UVCeed, said, “The UVCeed smart disinfection platform is designed to help limit the spread of infectious diseases, especially COVID-19, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It was created by “But what the coronavirus pandemic really emphasized was the need to protect against germs, not only from the new coronavirus, but from the many diseases we face all year round. UVCeed provides that protection. We are proud to have our innovation recognized with this award,” and our commitment to public health. ”

Now available for both iOS and Android, UVCeed is 99.9 percent effective in killing germs, bacteria and viruses in seconds, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. I have. UVCeed attaches to the back of any smartphone, featuring powerful mercury-free LED UV light and multiple sensors, proprietary iCide smart dosage and iCide safety technology, and an intuition that gives users the power, visibility and confidence to protect themselves at all times. It has a great app. , anywhere. Click here to see how UVCeed works.

“UVCeed has demonstrated a commitment to quality and innovation in developing technology solutions that help manage and overcome the pandemic outbreak,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “We look forward to further innovations from UVCeed and their continued efforts to improve the future of the current challenges facing the recent pandemic.”

The remaining winners of UVCeed and the 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards will be featured on Pandemic Tech News online and on TMCnet.

UVCeed retails for $149.95. In honor of the 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards, UVCeed is offering $23 off the award-winning device for a limited time by using discount code TMCAward2023.

For more information about UVCeed, please visit www.uvceed.com.

About UVCeed

UVCeed is the first personal AI-powered mobile UVC disinfection platform for work, home, school or travel. This product was designed by Bonutti Research, a medical device incubator with over 30 years of innovation history, over 400 patents and applications, and 700 licenses. As a practicing surgeon Dr. Peter Bonutti understands the importance of infection control and he developed UVCeed to create a safe, effective and convenient device for personal use. UVCeeds’ patented technology leverages machine learning and computer vision to ensure safe use, use the right amount of energy, and achieve the desired level of disinfection. For more information, please visit https: www.uvceed.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influencers, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplace to make purchasing decisions and navigate the marketplace. As a result, leading technology vendors look to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events provide unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all attendees. Through our custom lead generation program, we provide our clients with ongoing leads that turn into sales opportunities and build a database. Plus, boost your brand reputation with millions of impressions from display ads on news sites and newsletters. With TMC as your 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services, as well as professionally ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, and articles to assist with your SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. , offers the creation of custom content using marketing materials. To learn more about TMC and how we can help you reach your marketing goals, visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@tmcnet).

For more information on TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

