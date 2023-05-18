Metrorail’s new Potomac Yard station opens Friday





Yellow Line service returns along the Potomac

Eight months later, after a restoration project, the Yellow Line resumed service.

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – On Friday, May 19, the Potomac Yards-Vermont Metrorail station finally opened for morning subway service on the Blue and Yellow Lines. It’s in the middle of Braddock Rd. Alexandria Metrorail Station and Ronald Reagan National Airport Station.

WMATA’s Potomac Yard-VT Line will have so-called “infill” stations, where stations will be built between existing stations (as opposed to line expansions such as we saw with the Silver Line extension last November). The opening comes about a week after the Yellow Line resumed service along the Potomac River. The “VT” part of the name stands for Virginia Tech’s proximity to his campus of innovation.

The station does not have a parking lot or a ‘kiss and ride’ drop-off area, but the station will have secure bicycle parking for up to 49 bicycles. Most people are expected to approach the station on foot through his two main entrances, one on the University Drive side and one on the Potomac Avenue side. People will have easy access to downtown Alexandria.

According to Google Maps, it takes about 23 minutes from the Metro Center to the Blue Line station, and about 33-39 minutes from Union Station, including a transfer from the Red Line.

Services will start early in the morning, but the grand opening event will be held around 10:30 am and will be streamed on WMATA’s website. Metro GM Randy Clark, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, and Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner will speak.

WMATA also tweeted that a commemorative limited edition SmarTrip card will be restocked at machines at the Potomac Yard-VT station.

Construction of the new station began in December 2019, but the opening was postponed multiple times due to successive delays.

Construction begins on Metrorail’s new Potomac Yard Station

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson also provided details about Metrorail’s new Potomac Yards station ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5dc.com/news/new-potomac-yard-vt-metrorail-station-to-open-friday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos