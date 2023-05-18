Why Technical Debt Is Actually Innovation Debt





Reducing technical debt is a challenge for state governments, so addressing it requires an honest assessment of where technical debt exists and long-term strategies to eliminate it, panelists said. said at a webinar this week.

Technical Debt can result from outdated customized systems, poorly written code, poor software design decisions, poor documentation, excessive maintenance requirements, etc. It often happens when you prioritize speed over code. Technical debt can delay features of new software and technologies or make them more difficult to implement.

According to Anthony Rogers, Director of Technology Transformation Services at the Office of the Michigan Chief Technology Officer, technical debt goes beyond legacy technology and its impact on workflows.

I like to say, whenever you say, “You can’t do this until it happens, it’s technical debt,” Mr. Rogers said at the GovExecs cyber summit. Whenever a person needs to hop in a truck or drive out to patch, upgrade, or repair a system, that’s technical debt.

In many cases, agencies may be tempted by short-term solutions to solve today’s problems, but end up with more technical debt. EJ Widdan, chief technology officer for Oakland County, Michigan, said the agency needs a long-term strategy.

Widden said the table has a jagged edge and you keep hitting it, so you spend a lot of time putting Band-Aids on the cuts. And when he runs out of Band-Aids, he says, he buys more instead of fixing jagged corners. We need to focus on fixing the root of the problem, not just bandaging the solution. That way you will get better results.

Technical debt in each state manifests itself in unplanned hard drive and server outages that can prevent governments from properly serving their residents. Widden also said that if the mainframe suffers from technical debt, processing times may increase and service delivery may be delayed. It undermines trust in government.

Amanda Crawford, executive director and state chief information officer of the Texas Department of Information Resources, said technical debt can be exposed when what should be a simple undertaking turns into a large-scale project. said. When the Texas legislature passed a bill requiring government agencies to add new fields to their electronic forms, she argued that changing the underlying platform and technology would require adaptation, so adding one field would be He said he had to explain to lawmakers that it was not necessary. It’s not that simple.

Crawford said the whole thing would have to be redone. It’s frustrating and shouldn’t be. It slows government action and certainly slows legislative initiatives passed by Congress and signed by governors. And it certainly isn’t good.

Assessing the level of technical debt for state agencies can be a tedious task and varies by state and agency.

Widdan said the Oakland County CTO’s office is conducting a 12-question survey to ascertain the level of technical debt that agencies and applications are operating. This survey included an assessment of risks associated with backup and identity management, hardware age, and other factors. Results are tallied and agencies get a color-coded score of red, yellow and green from worst to best.

What we’ve found is that customers don’t want to go red, Widden said. A staff survey found that they had come to view technical debt as innovation debt that prevented them from introducing new features.

Crawford said that in Texas, the DIR sends out a similar questionnaire containing hundreds of questions called the Resource Deployment Review. Government agencies use the review to outline the biggest cybersecurity and legacy system risks, which are analyzed and used by Congress to help with funding decisions.

Rogers agreed that technical debt is difficult to assess, noting that intricately linked technologies make it even more difficult to assess where challenges lie. He said the Michigan CTO office uses a similar system to Wiedans.

Rogers says it’s like trying to untie a knot. Even if you find one end, you have to untangle that thread to try to update something alone, because everything is tied together, he said. The reason for this organizational paralysis is that once you’re really stuck in deep technical debt and a big ball of yarn, it’s very hard to break it down and figure out how to deal with it.

Crawford said a recent law passed in Texas requires state agencies to submit modernization plans and reduce technical debt. Those plans should include not only a plan for technology, but also how processes can be changed to reduce that liability.

The modernization plan needs to be submitted to parliament, not just to get the system up and running, she said. It’s not just a list, but what is your vision for the future?

Widden said reducing technical debt is an evolutionary process that means designing human-centric applications that make better use of data and are not siloed. He said his evaluation tool and its color-coded grades are also a way to focus developers’ attention on mitigating technical debt.

There is no one right answer for which type of technology to choose in a modernization roadmap or strategic plan, so IT professionals should have their say, says Rogers.

He said he thinks a lot of the analytical paralysis we tend to get into in complex government organizations is trying to find the best. And in fact, what many perceive to be a decision is more like a bet. On-premises vs. cloud isn’t really a decision, it’s an arbitrary preference or a bet, and neither is wrong. It’s just a matter of setting up stalls so that the organization knows which mountains to climb together.

Aside from the technology challenge of technical debt, Crawford and Wydane argue that dealing with employees trapped in the past is as difficult as managing legacy systems, so they should keep employees updated with agency technology. He said that it is important to make the state of

Getting people out of what Crawford called a legacy mindset is important, she said, and that’s DIR’s biggest challenge. Some employees may want to continue doing their jobs as they always have.

