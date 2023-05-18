Supreme Court avoids ruling on law preventing internet companies from suing over user posts





The Washington (AP) Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Google, Twitter and Facebook in a lawsuit seeking liability for the terrorist attacks. But the judges sidestepped a major problem in the case: a federal law that prevents social media companies from being sued over content posted by others.

Judges have unanimously dismissed a lawsuit alleging that a company allowed its platform to be used to abide and abet a Turkish nightclub attack that killed 39 people in 2017.

In the case of an American college student killed in a 2015 Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris, a unanimous court remanded the case to lower courts, but said it appeared that little, if any, of the case remained. rice field.

The High Court originally took up the Google case to determine whether the legal protections for businesses against others’ social media postings, provided for in a 1996 law known as Section 230, were too broad. .

But the court instead said there was little likelihood of tying Google to responsibility for the Paris attacks, so there was no need to reach that question.

We therefore refuse to address the application of section 230 to complaints that appear to state few plausible claims for relief, the court wrote in its unsigned opinion.

The result is a victory for the tech industry, which, at least for now, expected to wreak havoc on the Internet if Google loses. However, the High Court is free to raise the issue in subsequent litigation.

The court will ultimately have to answer some key questions that today’s opinion avoids. Anna Diakun, a staff attorney at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said in an emailed statement that questions about the platform’s immunity under Section 230 are consequential and that other lawsuits will soon follow. said that it will undoubtedly become clear to

Google’s general counsel, Halima Delane Prado, said in an email that the company will continue to work to protect freedom of expression online, combat harmful content, and support businesses and creators who benefit from the internet.

A lawyer for the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, who was murdered in Paris, expressed disappointment at the outcome but vowed to keep fighting. Our attorneys believe this decision is just one of many hurdles to overcome. It took decades to overthrow the big tobacco companies, and in the end the reckless and greedy tech giants were also curbed, Nitsana Darshan Leitner wrote in an email.

Families of victims of both attacks argued that the internet giant did not do enough to prevent its platforms from being used for radicalization and recruitment by extremist groups.

They filed a lawsuit under federal law that allows Americans injured in terrorist attacks abroad to seek monetary damages in federal court.

Families of victims of the Istanbul nightclub Reina bombing have claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming the company helped grow the Islamic State militant group.

But Judge Clarence Thomas said in a letter to the court that the family’s allegations fall far short of the plausible allegations that the defendants abetted and abetted the Reyna attack.

In the Paris attack, Gonzalez’s family made similar allegations against Google over the murder of Gonzalez in a Paris bistro in an attack also claimed by Islamic State. It was one of several attacks that left 130 people dead in the French capital on the night of June.

The family wants to sue Google over YouTube videos that they say helped lure and radicalize IS recruits. Google owns YouTube.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that most of the claims are barred by the Internet Liability Act.

The Supreme Court’s October decision to reconsider the ruling sent alarm to Google and other tech companies. Google’s top attorney, Kent Walker, said many Internet tools would stop working if we rescinded Section 230.

Companies like Yelp, Reddit, Microsoft, Craigslist, Twitter, and Facebook have to worry about being sued over the recommendations their social media platforms provide and what users want when searching for jobs, restaurants, and products. It warns of possible restrictions.

