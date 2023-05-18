Despite economic turmoil, innovation remains a key business priority for tech companies, EY research reveals





73% of technology industry leaders believe today’s economic uncertainty will have a positive impact on their organizations’ ability to innovate. Amid recent economic and financial uncertainty, 94% of technology industry executives plan to increase investment in IT or emerging technologies in the next year.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced the release of a new Pulse poll that explores technology leaders’ views on the role of innovation in today’s economic uncertainty Did. The poll, conducted in late April and polling more than 250 technology industry leaders, explored how business leaders are rethinking their traditional strategies to adapt in uncertain times. and which technologies are helping to make it happen.

Data highlights from EY’s latest technology pulse survey

Following the failures of three major banks, ongoing tech sector layoffs, and growing interest in advanced artificial intelligence (AI), most tech executives surveyed (94%) of innovation will help them bounce back stronger from the current recession. company than before. Similarly, 94% of his respondents said they plan to increase their investment in IT or emerging technologies over the next year, and 52% said they plan to prioritize Metaverse technologies.

“Despite the headwinds of technology industry job cuts and a weak economy, the technology industry has managed to remain resilient,” said Ken Englund, EY Americas Technology, Media and Telecommunications Leader. “As our latest Technology Pulse poll shows, leaders are seeking the right balance between protecting their operations and fostering continuous innovation and growth. “

The EY research also found that:

AI is here to stay. More and more technology executives are focusing on experimenting with AI-based technologies. In fact, 9 out of 10 focus on platforms like his ChatGTP, Bing Chat, and OpenAI. Additionally, 80% of his tech executives say they will increase their investment in AI next year. More than half (56%) of tech executives whose companies are experimenting with generative AI are doing so for financial savings.

Innovation is not an afterthought. Despite the majority (73%) of tech executives believing the recent bank failures will have a trickle-down impact on industry investment, 81% of tech executives believe their companies will be unable to invest in the next six months. It plans to make innovation-related acquisitions within the next few days.

Emerging cyber threats are in focus. His 78% of tech executives are more concerned about cybersecurity threats today than they were a year ago. Additionally, tech executives at companies planning to increase investment in IT or emerging technologies are cybersecurity (74%), big data or analytics (62%), 5G (62%), and generative AI (58%). They most often report having plans that take precedence. ).

“Our Pulse poll reveals no signs of slowing innovation among tech companies, revealing a positive outlook. It shows a tectonic shift in the industry,” said Ken Englund.

Survey Methodology EY US commissioned AtomikResearch to conduct an online survey of 254 technology industry executives across the United States. The margin of error is +/- 6 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95%. Fieldwork took place between 20 April 2023 and 27 April 2023.

About EYEY EYEY exists to build a better world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society, and build trust in the capital markets. Leveraging data and technology, our diverse EY team in over 150 countries delivers trust through assurance to help clients grow, transform and operate. The EY team works across assurance, consulting, legal, strategy, tax and transaction to ask better questions and find new answers. A complex problem facing the world today.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited is a UK Guaranteed Company and does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection law is available at ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice the law where prohibited by local law. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is the client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, which operates in the United States.

Media Contact Sarah Nazarian[email protected]

SauceEY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-survey-reveals-innovation-remains-a-major-business-priority-for-technology-companies-despite-economic-disruption-301827816.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos