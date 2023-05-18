St. Petersburg student wins state Google Doodle contest





A St. Petersburg 4th grader’s drawing of her in a hijab learning tennis and karate helped her overcome bullying in Florida at the 15th Annual Doodle for Google Art Contest for Kids was selected as the winner of

Her artwork is currently in a national contest and voting is open until Thursday, May 25th at doodles.google.com/d4g/vote. Clicking on the “Grade 4-5” category shows the Florida winner by 9-year-old Iman Hadoosh Miranda (she’s actually 9 and a half, as she firmly recalls).

A precocious girl in a blue-green hijab said simply, “I want to be me.”

St. Petersburg Grade 4 artworks a picture of Iman Hadush Miranda (9 years old) in a hijab. She has mastered tennis and karate, which helped her overcome bullying, and she was a Florida state winner in her 15th annual Doodle for Google Art for Kids contest. [ Google ]

She was vilified and bullied both at school and in her northwest St. Petersburg neighborhood. But the day she had her spit on her, she decided it was time for her mother to let her do her home schooling.

Iman writes in an essay for Google that he is grateful for the community that feeds him. I was bullied so badly at school that my mom had to homeschool me. Our community programs have given me the opportunity to discover who I can be and who I can be at the same time.

Her painting depicts Iman wearing the head worn by some Muslim women in public. She’s brandishing her tennis racket, which stands for her G in Google’s trademark. The other letters are made out of tennis balls, karate blue belts, fighting sticks, and the final E is the helmet worn when sparring.

Nine-year-old Iman Hadush Miranda shows other works in the homeschool study room at her home in St. Petersburg. She just won a Google Doodle Statewide Youth Contest for 4th graders and her 5th graders. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

She received a Chrome notebook from Google, a t-shirt with her artwork, and other prizes. And if she continues to win national awards, she’ll win a scholarship to donate her $50,000 technology her package to a nonprofit of her choice.

She chose to provide a computer for the school and the GED program of the Islamic Society, a mosque in St. Petersburg.

Both tennis and karate, which she takes at the JW Kate Recreation Center and the St. Petersburg Tennis Center, teach me how to improve myself, she said.

“I feel like she’s grown into a different person,” said her mother, Elaine Miranda. She went from her revenge mode to “I love the community.”

