Tech Talent Reboot in AI Race

Business leaders are at a crossroads as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to dominate news headlines. Recruit and retain the cutting-edge talent needed to accelerate AI adoption while navigating the turmoil of economic uncertainty that has led to unprecedented workforce growth. Reduction in the technology sector.

Nearly 1,000 tech companies will lay off more than 164,000 jobs in 2022 and more than 193,000 jobs in 2023 (so far), according to Layoffs.fyi, with Accenture, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft each laying off It has announced more than 10,000 job cuts at once.

Believe it or not your company is facing tech layoffs and talent shortages, turnover for most employers is still high, internal hiring costs are ballooning, and companies are struggling with long-term planning. are hindered from advancing their digital transformation and IT initiatives.

What does this have to do with AI?

In this seemingly contradictory market, CEOs are struggling not only to cut headcount, but also to balance today’s growing demand for AI skills with the needs of long-term business growth. They’re learning that it’s time to relaunch thinking about people-initiated innovation strategies. Smart leaders need to think about how to translate these disruptive dynamics into their talent strategies, just as they have done with their technology strategies in recent years.

I recently sat down with Jim Kavanaugh, co-founder and CEO of Worldwide Technology (WWT), a $17 billion technology solutions provider, to discuss what a dynamic talent strategy looks like in today’s race to AI. talked about what to do For him, that strategy boils down to his two things: scalability and culture.

Talent culture

Humans should never play with numbers, he says. Faced with rapid technological advances and changing economic conditions, customers realized they needed the ability to put the right people in the right places at the right time to keep up with the changes and manage their profits. I was.

Kavanaugh compared the current talent landscape to a perfect storm. The competition for tech talent is intensifying, forcing companies to avoid complacency and find a more agile talent strategy that evolves his AI strategy at the rapid speed needed to compete and succeed. . .

By one estimate, nearly 150 million people will lose over the next few years as organizations modernize their IT infrastructure, shift the division of labor between humans and machines, and adopt more automated, data-driven business methods. New IT jobs are projected to be created.

People’s passion for the platform

When building an organization, or simply driving growth, innovation and change, managers must truly strike a balance between key organizational assets: people (who), platforms (what) and passion (why). You can learn a lot from hybrid readers who can take.

Kavanaugh’s perspective appears to be based on his experience both as a large company using technology and as a market leader deploying and supporting technology to customers around the world. Over the past 33 years, WWT has grown by partnering with the world’s most advanced hardware and software his providers, helping companies accelerate their digital transformation strategies through strategic IT consulting and execution services. His hybrid personality probably stems from witnessing his perseverance, drive and teamwork during his early days as an Olympian and professional soccer player. He still seems to use those qualities to build his WWT award-winning workplace with performers and partners.

crack the code

AI is all the rage in business and society, but if you want to have a lasting, systemic impact on your business, AI has so much more to offer. The problem with AI is that to reach its full potential in driving business outcomes, it is a technology that must be able to interoperate with a wide range of platforms in cloud, DevOps, automation, security, and customer experience. There is. You can’t have one without the other.

This is not just because organizations need people with specialized high-end technical skill sets, but how those skills are integrated with the company’s technology strategy to drive long-term business goals. He explained that it also requires employees who have a strong understanding of

Cracking this code means that leaders will have the time, resources, and willingness to consider their current talent base against specialized skills such as AI and pursue training and upskilling to fill pressing gaps. Means you need to determine if your organization has one.

Hiring AI Talent

There are early signs of AI’s uncertain impact on hiring the next generation of engineers, developers, and designers at top technology companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Juniper. A recent study by Juniper found that despite our growing reliance on AI, IT leaders believe AI is not going to replace humans, but rather helping employees save time and create more unique and nuanced jobs. I know you think it will help you focus on your tasks.

Junipers CEO Rami Rahim said AI is this new kind of learning, one that doesn’t learn through programming algorithms, but by looking at patterns in data and connecting them to industries. I’m here. AI holds great promise and will enable customers to collect data in real time. As an industry, we sit on a trove of information that is largely untapped today.

Smart engineers and developers are turning to AI tools like CodeGPT, Bugasura, GitHub, and Repli to hone their skills, and designers are turning to AI tools to not only hone their skills and stay relevant, but to drive growth. We are currently experimenting with platforms such as PiggyAI, Galileo and Viesus. at the next live.

Amazon, an early and quiet mover in the space, said when commenting on the hiring of talent to develop a chat interface using a natural language AI system, “We are investing heavily in generative AI across all our businesses. I am.” On the recruiting front, AI is already creeping into Amazon’s job postings, and engineers with the skill sets to create interactive conversational experiences that could better communicate with shoppers in this transformative era of search. has resumed hiring.

Expansion of AI culture

Culture is also an important piece of the puzzle, especially for high-end, in-demand talent with AI skills. In the talent race, attracting the right people at the right time is only half the solution. Keeping employees engaged and motivated is essential to ensuring that your organization can innovate and adapt in the months, years, and even decades ahead. This means carefully weighing your values ​​and standards against your need for speed. Economic pressures aside, many leaders admit that the need for speed has led to overhiring at most tech and other companies, which are currently being laid off.

Given that top talent rarely stays in the market for more than 10 days (despite the fact that the average IT/design job takes 50+ days to fill), Kavanaugh gave leaders an urgent It encourages them to look beyond traditional recruitment agencies and high-profile consultants to fill the talent gap. Compatible with new technologies such as AI. This will be tough for some leaders in the next upturn, especially as gig economy practices continue to drive hiring preferences for in-demand employees.

He said that there is no time without change and that we must always brace ourselves. Companies that weren’t this way a decade or so ago are now leading the way, requiring a people strategy that is as flexible and agile as their technology strategy. Business can’t wait.

The pace of business can’t wait, so strategic resource solutions need to be looked at more closely. By strategically merging technical talent resources with people who know and understand the long-term and short-term IT vision, organizations can position and pivot in response to evolving AI and an increasingly competitive business environment. can.

