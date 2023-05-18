Your iPhone will soon be able to reproduce your voice





Apple on Wednesday announced a new set of accessibility tools for iPhone and iPad. Among them is a function that promises to reproduce the user’s voice and make a call after just 15 minutes of training.

An upcoming tool called Personal Voice will allow users to read text prompts and record audio to teach the technology to learn their voice. A related feature, called Live Speech, uses “synthetic speech” to read out the text you type during phone calls, FaceTime conversations, and face-to-face conversations. You can also save commonly used phrases to use during live conversations.

This feature is one of several aimed at making Apple devices more inclusive for people with cognitive, visual, hearing, and motor impairments. Apple said people with diseases such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), which can lead to loss of voice over time, may benefit most from the tool.

“Accessibility is part of everything we do,” said Sarah Hellinger, Apple’s senior director of global accessibility policies and initiatives, in the company’s blog post. “These groundbreaking features have been designed with feedback from members of the disability community every step of the way to support diverse users and help people connect in new ways,” she said. “

Apple said the feature will roll out later this year.

While these tools have the potential to meet a real need, advances in artificial intelligence have allowed them to trick or mislead the general public using compelling fake voices and videos known as “deepfakes.” It also appeared at a time when vigilance was heightened against ill-wishers giving information.

In a blog post, Apple said the Personal Voice feature uses “on-device machine learning to keep your information private and secure.”

Other tech companies are experimenting with using AI to replicate voices. Amazon was working on an update to its Alexa system last year, announcing that the technology would be able to mimic any voice, including those of deceased family members. (This feature is not yet released).

In addition to voice capabilities, Apple announced Assistive Access. It combines some of the most popular iOS apps such as FaceTime, Messages, Camera, Photos, Music and Phone into his one calling app. The interface includes high-contrast buttons, large text labels, emoji-only keyboard options, and the ability to record video messages for those who prefer visual or audio communication.

Apple has also updated its magnifier app for the visually impaired. Now includes a detection mode to help people interact with physical objects better. The update allows him to hold his iPhone camera in front of a microwave, for example, and move his finger across the keypad while the app labels and reads text to the buttons on the microwave.

