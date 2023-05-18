How Touchless Technology Improves Buildings





Even if you’ve never heard of it, you’re probably familiar with touchless technology. You can open doors, turn on lights, process payments, and more. Its functionality goes beyond convenience and can improve your building in many ways.

What is touchless technology?

Touchless technology works without human contact. You can find them in stores, medical facilities, public areas, etc. Different types rely on different methods, but none require physical interaction. If you’ve ever encountered a dirty public restroom and appreciated its self-cleaning feature, you have touchless technology to appreciate.

What kinds of touchless technologies exist?

Technology has advanced so far

Many people use it because it can recognize faces and gestures.

There are many types of touchless technology, but the more common ones are:

Biometrics: Biometrics in touchless technologies typically use facial features to perform specific actions. Unlocking your phone with your face is an example. RFID: Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology uses radio waves to enable certain actions. An RFID tag programmed to open a specific door allows people to pass through without manually opening the door. Voice Automation: Technologies utilizing voice recognition or voice activation are touchless. Some smart home devices can order groceries in response to verbal instructions. Motion sensors: Many buildings use motion sensors in automatic lights and faucets, so you’ve probably used them before. Most use proximity sensors that rely on electromagnetic radiation to detect the presence of people. How are touchless technologies being used in buildings?

Commercial building technology is primarily focused on improving customer experience and employee productivity. Many locations install sensors in high-traffic areas. This is because motion sensors offer the greatest advantage that is rarely used in closets.

It has been deployed in many fast-paced industries due to its excellent performance in high-moving buildings. For example, convention centers can ensure patron safety by using contactless hand sanitizing stations and temperature sensors in the check-in process.

Devices are typically installed in high-touch areas such as restrooms and entryways, but some buildings are taking it a step further. For example, Amazon will open Whole Foods in 2022, allowing customers to shop and pay using QR codes and palm recognition. No need to interact with the cashier, just walk out of the store after hand scanning.

Why is the building using touchless technology?

There’s more to touchless technology than just convenience. Since the new coronavirus infection, many places have started to introduce it in order to reduce the number of infected people and protect the staff. Since everyone on the planet has had the common experience of suddenly becoming germophobic to some degree, companies and institutions have responded by integrating hands-free technology.

Many businesses are also motivated by the potential savings in labor costs, as employees spend less time cleaning high-touch areas and serving customers. Additionally, with approximately 62% of people worldwide saying that consumers want contactless interactions in buildings to increase as a result of the pandemic, many companies are integrating this technology. For many, this is an obvious decision, as the possibility of saving money comes with demand and additional incentives.

How Touchless Technology Improves Buildings

The building uses touchless technology to improve cleanliness, accessibility, security and accessibility. This has many potential advantages, the most common being:

1. Cleanliness

With the world experiencing the effects of the pandemic at the same time, it’s no surprise that concerns about the spread of germs in public spaces are growing. Many people who normally touch something without thinking about it now hesitate to think how dirty it must be.

Many objects look clean even though they are not absolutely clean, because everything a person touches has bacteria on it. With an average of 3,200 types of bacteria on human hands, areas of frequent contact are bound to be dirty. Touchless technology can make buildings cleaner and better.

Elimination of continuous physical interaction greatly reduces the spread of bacteria. For example, elevators are one of the most frequently touched surfaces in multi-tenant offices, so many buildings employ hands-free interaction with elevators.

2. Accessibility

The accessibility enabled by commercial building techniques is convenient for most people and necessary for others. Some people with disabilities may need special assistance, so there are many places where you can press a button to open the door instead of using the handle. These generally work fine, but the touchless solution offers a much better experience.

These allow people with physical disabilities or those who have difficulty with fine motor skills to move easily through the space. They can open doors, turn on lights and pay for groceries without lifting a finger. Such technology improves buildings by providing broader access to those who need it most.

3. Security

Devices that rely on voice, motion, or feature recognition can provide a lot of additional security. Consider a light that works with a motion sensor. They can appear in bathrooms and freezers, but they also help spotlight potential intruders.

Outside of general security applications, many touchless technologies are simply safer to use than alternatives. Some companies use her RFID tags at work to restrict access to sensitive areas to authorized employees only. Much more efficient and secure than a simple lock and key.

4. Ease of access

The convenience of touchless technology is motivating many companies to transform their operations. It may seem strange to imagine not having to manually turn the lights on anymore, but the ease of access is appealing.

This is also a significant improvement for most buildings. Many consumers appreciate the streamlined experience and are willing to pay more for themselves or stay loyal to the company. For example, 74% of people claim they are more likely to visit a restaurant that offers contactless self-service.

Improving buildings with touchless technology

Employees and consumers will benefit from improved accessibility, convenience, security and cleanliness in a contactless environment. Ultimately, it contributes to a safer and healthier environment, leading to increased productivity and efficiency. By making the world more manageable, everyone can thrive.

