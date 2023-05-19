ChatGPT launches iPhone app





In March, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple had rejected an update that incorporated generative AI in its email app until the developer gave the app a 17+ age restriction, citing AI tools as inappropriate content for children. reportedly expressed concern that it could generate On the App Store, OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is geared toward his age 12 and older. ”

OpenAI did not respond to questions about additional parameters that the iOS model may have included, but presumably the mobile app met Apple’s requirements to be allowed on the App Store. Now on the web, ChatGPT refuses to generate questionable content even when prompted. WIRED’s test shows that, for example, you won’t write pornographic short stories or tell religious jokes, but you will write satire about religious wars. Satire is also an allowed category in Apple’s App Store.

When asked why OpenAIs’ iOS app for ChatGPT is coming six months after the launch of the ChatGPT web app, spokesperson Kayla Wood said it was part of the company’s ethos of developing secure AI. answered. She added that this goes back to our whole strategy of getting these useful tools out into the world slowly and safely.

OpenAI has revealed that its strategy to make its AI smarter also includes training its algorithms using feedback obtained from logs of people using ChatGPT. A bot’s iOS manifest could provide a valuable new query stream, and as speech recognition capabilities become more prevalent, it could provide a more conversational tone query stream.

Mobile apps can also provide entirely new signals to OpenAI, such as location data. However, Apple has limited data collection for third-party apps in recent years, starting with the release of his iOS 14 and his iPadOS 14.5 in 2021. For example, app makers must now ask for user permission if they want to track them. It can work with apps and services owned by other companies, and iPhone users can choose to restrict location tracking within apps.

Apple’s new controls also block most access to ad-tracking identifiers on mobile phones, curbing some ad-based business models, including Metas. OpenAI does not run ads against ChatGPT (at least not yet). For the image generation tool DALL-E, it is either free, premium, or pay-as-you-go.

Apple did not respond to inquiries from WIRED about content moderation and data tracking restrictions that may apply specifically to this new category of AI tools like the ChatGPT iOS app.

ChatGPT’s App Store debut may not be welcomed by entrepreneurs who have successfully launched their own chatbot apps in recent months. The arrival of apps on mobile devices can also help deter scammers. Earlier this week, security firm Sophos warned that he ChatGPT scams were emerging on Google Play and the Apple App Store. An unsuspecting consumer would be lured into downloading a free app purporting to provide access to his ChatGPT on OpenAI and later be charged a fake app subscription fee. With OpenAIs apps now in the mix, it may be easier to avoid low-quality chatbots with names like Chat GBT.

